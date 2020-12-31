The City of Lawton is looking for a firm to create designs for a new indoor youth sports complex.
City administrators said Wednesday they would begin the Requests For Proposals (RFP) process that will invite design firms to submit proposals to create conceptual designs for the 85,000-square-foot youth sports complex that is one of the major projects in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). Under the outlined timetable, that process is expected to create conceptual designs by spring so city Parks and Recreation officials can solicit input from residents before proceeding to the stage that could have final designs ready for City Council approval by the end of 2021.
That indoor sports complex is expected to be patterned on sports complexes operated in Plano, McKinney and Murphy, Texas, by the Plano Sports Authority, something outlined by community leaders Brian Henry, Hossein Moini and Albert Johnson Jr. when they explained what they called a quality of life project that would provide a sports venue for the youth of Lawton, Fort Sill and Comanche County while bringing others into Lawton to participate in sports tournaments.
The 2019 CIP designates up to $8 million for the sports complex under the $20 million funding category allocated to parks and recreation projects. The remaining cost of what is expected to be a $11.05 million construction project would come from private donations, city administrators said.
City officials said Wednesday the RFP requires the complex to be developed on 5 to 7 acres of land that is “architecturally harmonious with the neighborhood character.” The facility is estimated at 85,000 square feet and may contain indoor soccer areas, tennis courts, basketball courts, cardio-fitness areas and warm-up areas, locker rooms, family areas, retail and concessions, as well as centralized locations for administration/management, according to the RFP. City officials have said fees paid by youth participants will support the complex after initial startup costs are covered.
Conceptual designs are to be ready for community comment by spring because city officials want residents to have input on what should be included in the facility, said Parks and Recreation Director Jeffery Temple. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said that public input is important.
“We want our citizens to have a hands-on role in where their tax dollars are going,” Cleghorn said. “We are incredibly excited to work with community members in this process — the groundwork for a project that will undoubtedly move our city in the right direction and create a more desirable Lawton for all.”
Temple said the proposal benefits the community on multiple levels.
“What we know is that sports organizers have long wanted to come to Lawton because of its central location and that they are willing to create new tournaments to promote the area,” he said. “There are select- and club-level tournaments happening every day and we want to build a quality facility to tap into those opportunities.”
Temple said anticipated economic and sports tourism impacts will showcase Lawton-Fort Sill while generating new revenue streams.
“Tournament athletes bring the entire team, their friends and their family members to these events,” he said. “They stay in our hotels, they shop and dine; they check out the entire community over a series of days, so we see this project as a strong catalyst for community and economic development.”
When Henry and others outlined the project they proposed be included in the 2019 CIP, they outlined a $13.7 million project that included $11.05 million for construction of an 85,000-square-foot facility, $663,000 for a consulting fee and $2 million for operating capital for the first three years of the complex’s life. At the time, Henry said there was already interest from entities and people who wanted to support the complex.
He said officials with PSA, which has been operating youth sports complexes since the 1970s, agreed to act in a consulting capacity, but told Lawton leaders they must create an independent entity to operate the complex. Supporters have looked at modeling Lawton’s complex on one built in Murphy, Texas, in 2015, which features indoor venues for basketball, volleyball and soccer; the ability to convert courts to use for table tennis, cheerleading, golf and martial arts; and a concession area.
Supporters intend for the complex to be self-supporting after its initial three years, meaning operating costs will determine how much youth pay to participate in sports. In 2019, city officials estimated those costs could range from $34 to $80 per sport, depending on how many youth participate. Those who play one of the eight youth sports hosted the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department pay an average of $24.68 per sport, and some residents have asked whether those youth will have the financial resources to pay the higher costs associated with the indoor complex.
At the time, parks and recreation officials said while there are some City of Lawton sports that would fit into the complex, other programs (such as baseball) would not.
City officials have not commented on a location for the new complex, but said they had looked at Ramada Park, city-owned land associated with Elmer Thomas Park but located on the east side of Northwest 2nd Street off Northwest Ferris Avenue. The undeveloped site is adjacent to parking created for the Second Street retail complex.