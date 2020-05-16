City officials signed their latest Civil Emergency Proclamation amendment Friday, officially moving the City of Lawton into Phase 2 of the governor's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan.
In addition to specifying already announced actions — such as allowing bars to reopen and launching the gradual reopening of City of Lawton facilities — the order sets regulations in effect to govern those entities that are allowed to reopen. In addition, in keeping with state guidelines, attendance at social gatherings has been increased to 50 people (it had been 10 people under Phase 1).
For City of Lawton facilities, that means equipment on public playgrounds that had been banned from use now are open, although the city is continuing to ban use of its basketball courts, water facilities and recreation centers for most activities. The city also has dropped the requirement that people must be residents of Lawton/Comanche County to apply for the permits that will allow them to boat, camp, hunt or fish on city-owned lakes and lands.
Already announced directives said Lawton Public Library, Lawton Municipal Court and offices associated with the Public Works Department would reopen Friday, but residents taking advantage of those facilities must follow specific orders, to include maintaining 6 feet of social distancing between themselves and others. Residents also are encouraged (but not required) to wear masks while in public use areas, such as the library and municipal court.
Residents considered to be parts of vulnerable populations, to include those ages 65 and older, may call those facilities to set up appointments if they cannot avoid in-person visits.
In addition to bars reopening, the city is allowing in-person auctions and similar events to resume as long as proper social distancing requirements and sanitation protocols are observed. Auctions are limited to a maximum of 50 people and outdoor venues "are strongly recommended," according to the order. Indoor auctions are limited to large auditoriums or event venues that can accommodate social distancing guidelines.
Indoor estate sales in confined places, such as residents, still are banned, under the order.
But, garage sales may be held and the city is again issuing permits. Restrictions apply, including the social distancing guidelines. In addition, the person holding the sale must erect a "sneeze guard" to conduct any transactions with the public and must wear a mask when not separated from buyers by a sneeze guard.
Following state guidelines, residents may resume weddings, funerals and similar events with an expanded number of people, as long as social distancing guidelines are observed. Venues that host such events must follow social distancing and sanitation protocols set by the state for churches, restaurants, entertainment venues and similar locations.
Guidelines specified for outdoor gatherings direct planners to ensure placement of chairs, blankets or similar items to ensure 6 feet of social distancing. Booths, tables and informational areas should be set up to ensure 6 feet between them. Visitors should be encouraged to bring their own refreshments.
The amendment from Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk also allows nurseries within churches to reopen, as long as the churches follow safety protocols from the Centers for Disease Control. in addition, organized sports — to include tumbling, cheer, gymnastics, soccer and swimming — may resume with no more than 50 people gathered for an event.
Specific guidelines for different activities/businesses allowed under Phase 2 may be accessed through the City of Lawton's website: lawtonok.gov, under its COVID-19 icon.