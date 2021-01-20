The City of Lawton Lakes Division reports that free (uncut) firewood is available near Robinsons Landing, due to a large pile of fallen trees.
The wood is located just east from Robinsons Landing. To access the location: Go to Rick’s Transmission on Meers- Porter Hill Road and then turn south. Persons wanting to cut or collect firewood should go to the Lake Headquarters at 23510 Oklahoma 58 and get a 3-day firewood cutting permit at no cost.
No dumping is allowed
Call 580-529-2663 with questions.