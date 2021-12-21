Kea Lauchu has been named deputy director of the City of Lawton’s Human Resources Department, according to a press release.
Lauchu has a 20-year background in human resources. She comes to the City of Lawton after serving as the Human Resources director for the Casinos of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma. Prior to that, she held the positions of Human Resources Specialist within the Human Resources Compact Fleet Naval Shipyard Human Resources Office in Hawaii and for the Clinical Labs of Hawaii.
Lauchu holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in human resources management from DeVry University and Keller University, respectively. She received her certification in human resources management from the University of Phoenix.
“Human resources is my passion,” Lauchu said. “I’m looking forward to serving the employees of the City of Lawton and making sure that our community’s public servants are well provided for.”
Lauchu is proficient in various areas of human resources, including benefits management, recruitment, employer relations, family medical leave, payroll and training, and will oversee most of these areas as deputy director, according to a press release.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Kea join our team,” said Craig Akard, Human Resources director. “Her vast experience in education and experience within human resources will greatly benefit our department and ultimately current and future employees of the City of Lawton.”
For more information about the Human Resources Department or open positions at the City of Lawton, visit lawtonok.gov.