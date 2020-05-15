Bars and playgrounds in Lawton will reopen and sporting events may resume today, as the City of Lawton enters Phase 2 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely Plan.
Mayor Stan Booker and Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem announced the changes Thursday, saying they also expect to sign an extension of Lawton’s Civil Emergency Proclamation for the COVID-19 pandemic today. That order will take effect immediately.
The following activities are expected to resume today and if additional guidelines are required for a specific activity, the details will be made available to the public when the new emergency order is finalized, city administrators said.
Activities resuming today include:
• Reopening of city playgrounds.
• Reopening of Lawton Public Library, Lawton Municipal Court and Public Works Department offices. Visitors to those city areas must adhere to given directions upon entering the facilities, which may include limits on occupancy. Visitors also are encouraged to wear masks or facial coverings.
• Nurseries within places of worship may operate, if the churches follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control on safety protocols, to include cleaning.
• Bars may reopen and pool tables may be used with city-issued guidance/requirements. Bars must operate under safety regulations provided in the COVID-19 link on the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov.
• Residency restrictions for fishing, hunting and camping at city lakes will be lifted. Until today, applicants had to be residents of Lawton/Comanche County to obtain permits.
• Weddings and funerals may resume, if participants adhere to social distancing requirements and given guidelines of appropriate venues, such as entertainment venues. At this time, entertainment venues should submit a plan for approval to the Lawton City Manager’s Office, 581-3301.
• Garage sale permits will be issued, but permit holders must adhere to city-issued requirements.
• Organized sporting events/practices may resume — to include tumbling, cheer, gymnastics, soccer and swimming — but no more than 50 individuals may gather for such events, under state guidelines.
City administrators said most City of Lawton-owned sporting areas and venues will remain closed until June. Basketball courts and water facilities also will remain closed. Permits for events at city parks and reservations for city rentals are expected to resume June 1 and City of Lawton recreational centers are slated to reopen on a limited basis June 1.