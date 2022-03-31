The City of Lawton’s utility division is working through the problems as it continues the work to convert customers to a new billing system.
City officials announced in February that the division — commonly called the water department — would convert to new digital software. The change will provide more information for customers, but also means multiple changes for those who receive bills from the City of Lawton, especially those who pay their bills via auto bank draft.
Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said Wednesday that there have been some “unexpected challenges,” but that is not unusual with software conversion. For example, some areas of the new software didn’t work as expected and some payments made when the division’s data was frozen (March 14-18, the week of conversion) have not loaded into the new system as quickly or as efficiently as expected.
Dunham said there also have been issues with producing the next billing cycle, as far as printing and mailing the physical bill.
“This challenge was not expected,” he said.
The customer service area also has been “inundated” with calls requesting staff help in setting up customer service portals, checking on payments already made or wanting to make a payment online or over the phone.
Some issues have centered on a requirement for people who have auto bank draft, meaning their city utility bill is automatically deducted from their bank accounts. Those customers must register for the service again, via a secured portal managed by Liberty National Bank. While customers won’t have to provide a canceled check as they did the first time, they will need information from their checking and billing accounts.
Dunham said while he doesn’t have an exact number of the number of customers who have registered, he estimates about a quarter of those with auto bank draft have entered their information into the new system.
“This has been challenging, especially for our utility services division staff,” Dunham said. “Our staff is working with one customer after another and because it takes approximately 5 minutes per customer to get their issue resolved, it also is making phone wait time much longer than expected. We have had reports of people waiting on hold for 45 minutes to an hour. And to compound the issue, we have customers lined down the hall waiting to be helped in-person. All these issues tend to make a customer frustrated by the time they reach our staff for help.”
Dunham said customers who had a draft from their bank account scheduled for Feb. 21 or later will need to pay the bill manually and should do so as soon as possible. While the staff will watch for errors, there is a chance late fees may be applied.
“Staff will be able to work through these errors, but just the fact that the late fee is billed and makes it to the customer will be an inconvenience,” he said.
Dunham said if the bill has not been drafted from the bank account on the day the customer expects it to be, they should check on their payment.
“We ask citizens to please not take it for granted that their payment was processed,” he said, adding he also is asking for patience when dealing with the city staff.
Customers who want to continue paying their city bill through auto draft should register in the new system as soon as possible, but definitely at least 10 days prior to their billing due date so the draft will take place when expected. Because billing cycle payment dates are different each month, city staff urges customers to register as soon as possible so their information is in place when their billing cycle occurs.
While the old billing system has 20 cycles, the new one has 10. But, Dunham said most residents will see their billing due date change only by a day or two.
The new portal is accessible through the link: https://selfservice.lawtonok.gov/css. Those who need assistance may call the help line at 1-888-635-3596 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.