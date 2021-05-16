A private firm is moving forward with plans to create a parks master plan that Lawton leaders say will focus recreation dollars for maximum effect.
The City Council hired Halff Associates in fall 2020 to craft that parks master plan, a document that will incorporate parks, sports and recreation, and trails and open spaces, said Nate Clair, one of two Halff project managers who met with members of the City Council and Parks and Recreation Commission last week in one of the last analytical sessions that is part of the master plan process.
Clair said there will be a joint meeting of the master plan technical and steering committees on Tuesday, as Halff moves into the process of drafting the master plan that is set for completion by October.
Work to date has focused on the City of Lawton’s existing recreational aspects, which includes 640 acres within more than 70 city parks and 3.7 miles of off-street trails. But, there is another figure that made council and commission members take note: 61 percent of Lawtonians live within a 10-minute walk of a city park, a statistic slightly higher than the national average. It’s also important because many city officials believe Lawton needs to trim the number of city parks to a more manageable level.
The initial analysis that yielded those figures came from walking tours that Halff used to identify improvements for existing parks, with an eye toward enhancing what Lawton already has to offer. Project manager Kendall Howard said that is important because of what recreational officials also have learned in the last year: people are looking for more outdoor activities, “especially since COVID.” But in addition to helping identify priorities, Howard said the plan will help Lawton accommodate future growth as its demographics change and population grows.
Howard said the analysis helped identify things Lawton could do, including integrating its recreational options with Fort Sill (such as the post’s biking trails), capitalizing on mature trees that are common throughout the city and continuing to encourage interaction with nature (Howard said the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge was consistently recognized in a community survey as a popular recreation destination).
While identified as important, city lakes were not part of analysis because of a decision made by the City Council to remove them from this process, said former Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley. Mayor Stan Booker said that was a deliberate decision by the council because the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) that is funding the plan was sold to the public as a parks master plan.
“We need to address parks in the city,” he said, adding lakes should be analyzed under a separate plan.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the council’s decision was based in part on the fact Lawton needs more money than is available for what it wants to do at city lakes to expand recreational opportunities.
“We’ll look at that later,” Warren said, adding potential funding for lakes improvement projects could come in a future CIP.
Council and committee members said the city’s greatest challenge is the number of parks it must maintain.
City officials have said some of those spaces are formal parks; others are simply green space dedicated to the city by developers. Some park spaces aren’t easily accessible or have insufficient parking. Some aren’t used at all. As a result, the Parks and Recreation staff has begun the process of getting rid of some of those spaces.
“We need to pare some of that down,” Warren said, adding the council’s intent is to create a smaller inventory of parks that can be better maintained because more city resources will be available.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said the trouble with some city parks is that they barely meet the definition, noting green space hidden from sight and parks with old playground equipment that needs to be replaced. Ross Hankins, chairman of the Parks and Recreation Commission, said the greatest challenge has always been that the city won’t fund parks and recreation.
“When we do figure a way to fund it, we don’t take care of it,” Hankins said, adding he thinks the city should pare its parks list to about 15, focusing resources there to “make them special.”
Hankins also said while the 2019 CIP has $20 million dedicated to parks and recreation, that is “about $30 million short in making a difference in parks.”
Clair said that is why a master plan is important, explaining it will allow the city to focus on priorities. Warren said a master plan with a calculated, narrowed focus also will give city leaders a winning argument for voters when it is time to craft a new CIP.
“I want us to pick the projects we can complete,” he said.
Council and commission members said that is why they support the concept of a youth sports complex, an indoor facility that could support sports such as soccer and basketball. The 2019 CIP includes up to $8 million for that complex; the remainder of the funding needed for what is estimated as a $13 million project will come through private donations and grants.
“We can change the perception of Lawton, make it a place where people want to come,” Hankins said, adding that creating an indoor sports complex will bring sports teams to Lawton to compete, meaning players and their families also will bring their dollars with them to spend locally.
Fortenbaugh said the master plan could help Lawton reach that goal, creating “a healthy, vibrant sports program” while also focusing attention on a smaller number of parks so they can be upgrade, ensuring “they are full of people all the time.”