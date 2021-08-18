The City of Lawton has begun the preparation process to expand the last two-lane segment of West Gore Boulevard.
Last week, City Council members approved acquisition of 14 properties needed for right of way for a project to expand West Gore Boulevard into four travel lanes and a center turn lane between Northwest/Southwest 67th and Northwest/Southwest 82nd streets. Expanding the deteriorating two-lane road will mean securing right of way for road construction, as well moving the utility lines to make way for the wider street.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said the city has secured all but five parcels needed for that right of way. Council members signed off on $70,032 worth of right of way purchases from six property owners, with another eight property owners donating the parcels needed for the work. The easements included construction, roadway, drainage and driveway.
Painter said completing right of way acquisition will allow the City of Lawton to move into the next phase of the project, moving private and city utility lines to make room for new pavement.
Painter said he anticipates the construction project will be ready to let for bids in six months.
The arterial work will be another joint project between the City of Lawton and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. ODOT has agreed to cover 80 percent of roadway construction costs, up to $5.97 million. Lawton will cover the remaining cost of construction, along paying for design costs, right of way acquisition and utility relocations. It’s the same plan the City of Lawton has used in other arterial upgrades across the city.
Completion of the work will create a new road surface similar to what West Gore Boulevard looks like east of the Northwest/Southwest 67th Street intersection.