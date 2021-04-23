The City of Lawton began changing the locks on its new public safety building this week, action that is among the final steps needed by officials as they prepare to move into the facility.
The $34.5 million Lawton Public Safety Center, located south of Gore Boulevard between Larrance and Railroad streets, will become the new home for four Lawton departments: Lawton Municipal Court, the firefighters of Central Fire Station (who will hold the Station No. 1 designation), Lawton Police Department and the city jail.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn and City Engineer Joseph Painter confirmed city administrators still have plans to hold a grand opening of the building May 14, two months after a March ribbon cutting that had limited attendance because of COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
While the building was mostly vacant at that March 16 ribbon cutting, the building now has about 99 percent of its furnishings, Painter told a citizens committee this week. And, administrative offices also are about 99 percent set up with new furnishings, he said.
The goal is for departments to begin moving in next week, city administrators said. Municipal Court Clerk Jillian Allison said court clerk and municipal judge plan to operate as usual in their City Hall Annex site through April 28, then close offices at 5 p.m. that day to begin their move. Those offices intend to reopen at the new location in the Lawton Public Safety Center May 3.
Painter said this week’s goal was to transition the locks in the building, meaning they were “re-keyed” as the building officially transitions to the city’s ownership. While the building will be “card access” for all personnel, the city engineer also will have key access, Painter said.
While plans are for the court/judge, fire department and police department to move into the building as soon as possible, city administrators already known the jail won’t move until “sometime in May,” Painter said.
Cleghorn said May 14 is the occupancy date for his departments.
“That’s when we will have people functioning out of the building,” he said, adding now contractors are finishing some final touches — punch list items and cable installation.
Cleghorn said municipal court will be the first department to move into the building, adding the move is a phased process for departments because as they transition from one site to another, they must ensure things like telephones and computers are fully functional.
“There’s still a lot of things to do, but we’re really close,” Cleghorn said, about the move.
Contractors also are trying to resolve an issue with the Larrance Street project, which rebuilt the deteriorating industrial park road between Gore Boulevard and Southwest D Avenue to accommodate the increase in traffic the public safety complex will bring (it also included reconfiguration of the West Gore Boulevard/Railroad Street intersection to accommodate a new traffic signal light. That $2.5 million project was completed in June 2020, but while the road is functional, Cleghorn said city officials and the contractor are investigating drainage issues that have become evident at Southwest B Avenue and Larrance.
“We’re very close to being there,” Cleghorn said.
The City of Lawton and contractor Flintco broke ground on the building safety complex in October 2017, building a new 106,000-square-foot facility that stretches from Gore Boulevard to Southwest B Avenue, with a storage building located immediately south of the complex along Southwest B Avenue (that building will be used by city police). The complex will house Lawton Fire Station No. 1 on the north end of the building and a 100-bed jail on the south end, with Lawton Police Department and the Municipal Court complex in the middle.