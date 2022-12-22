The City Council may be changing the way it handles deteriorating structures across Lawton.
Council members directed City Manager Michael Cleghorn to return with the details of a plan that would allow them to designate an administrative officer or board to handle “D&Ds,” dilapidated and deteriorating structures subjected to a public hearing process that decides whether owners will “abate the nuisance” — meaning, either begin repairs or tear down the structures — or whether the city will do it and bill them for the cost.
Under the existing process, city staff compiles a list of structures that are brought to the council for a public hearing to decide whether they meet the D&D definition and should be ordered repaired or torn down. Structures confirmed as deteriorating means owners have 30 days to initiate action to solve the problem(s), typically either launching repairs or tearing the structure down themselves, and the city attorney is directed to launch the abatement process in district court in case owners fail to act.
At those public hearings, an owner is allowed to make his/her case about the structure, with the council ultimately deciding whether the property remains on the D&D list (which starts the clock ticking on abatement) or if the owner deserves a temporary stay (circumstances that convince the council the owner needs more time to handle the situation, such as property in probate).
If the city tears down the structure, the owner is billed for the cost. If they are unresponsive, a lien is placed on the property.
Today, city actions are tied directly to the council, but city administrators said the council could change that process to make it less cumbersome. State statute grants municipalities the authority to designate an administrative officer or body to carry the duties associated with the dilapidated structure abatement process.
Council members had been holding special meetings with agendas limited to 20 or more structures designated for D&D, as part of an effort to whittle down a backlog of what had been estimated as almost 600 structures. In recent weeks, condemnations have returned to regular council meetings and the process can be lengthy, depending on the number of structures (each gets its own public hearing).
“There is another way to do it,” Cleghorn said, explaining the state statute allows the city to identify an administrative official or body to fulfill those functions.
While council members were intrigued by the idea, some want to remain part of the process.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson said while she agrees it could be a viable technique, city staff will have to notify council members when a structure in their ward is included on the D&D list. Johnson said the process also needs to reach beyond residential properties, to include commercial buildings.
“We need to make sure the process is taking care of properties across the city,” she said.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the concept could “weed out” properties that easily go to the D&D list, reserving for council consideration those owners who challenge the designation.
“This also takes some of the stress away from people who are intimidated by appearing before the council,” he said, of the public hearing process that means owners must speak at the podium to an audience.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the council is an important part of the process and must remain involved.
“It is important that citizens have the ability to come before us,” he said. “The system is working. What we’re doing is working.”
City Attorney John Ratliff said while the process is working, there have been some issues with a process that he describes as “a little bit cumbersome.”
The process has been moving more properties through the D&D process than was common in years past, due to $3.75 million designated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program specifically for the D&D program. Community Services Director Charlotte Brown said the city has handled about 200 properties since that funding was made available, a contrast to past years when such work was funded through departmental budgets.
“We didn’t have funding dedicated to that,” Brown said of the demolition process, adding there wasn’t a lot of money available for work that could run $3,000 for a residential removal.
While the city’s intent is to recover its costs from property owners through a lien, Brown said the city hasn’t received a lot of reimbursement, aside from banks that want to clear titles on mortgaged properties.