Cleaning up following house demolition

An operator takes his track loader’s claw to a pile of rubble from a house demolition in January on Southwest C. City of Lawton officials may be changing the way its demolition process is handled.

 Scott Rains/staff

The City Council may be changing the way it handles deteriorating structures across Lawton.

Council members directed City Manager Michael Cleghorn to return with the details of a plan that would allow them to designate an administrative officer or board to handle “D&Ds,” dilapidated and deteriorating structures subjected to a public hearing process that decides whether owners will “abate the nuisance” — meaning, either begin repairs or tear down the structures — or whether the city will do it and bill them for the cost.

