The City of Lawton will require most people entering any city facility to wear face masks, beginning Wednesday.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn released the directive Monday, specifying that anyone age 3 and older who is entering an indoor City of Lawton facility must wear face masks or shields. Those facilities would include Lawton City Hall, Lawton Police Department, the City Hall Annex (where municipal court is located), all Lawton fire stations and city-managed recreational facilities. Signs will be posted at city facilities.
The directive specifies that masks or face shields must cover the person's mouth and nose.
Exceptions will be made for those with applicable medical conditions, but documentation specifying that condition, signed by a physician, must be provided. In addition, exceptions for certain indoor rentals that may include food or beverage may be granted by city management. Those rentals already are being approved on a case-by-case basis, city administrators said.
The directive for residents/visitors at city facilities come after Cleghorn issued a mandate to city employees in late June, specifying City of Lawton employees must wear masks/facial coverings in most instances while on city duty. While exceptions are provided, the mandate specifies employees must wear masks while working with coworkers, interacting with the public and using public/common areas. Violations are subject to disciplinary actions. Exceptions are provided for situations where wearing a mask could pose a safety hazard while performing job duties, if the employee has a doctor's note, or if an employee is alone in an enclosed space.
City officials still are encouraging residents to conduct business digitally or by phone if possible. Contact information for all city departments may be found at lawtonok.gov.
The action makes the City of Lawton the third local governmental entity mandating masks as part of that entity's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comanche County Commissioners mandated masks or facial coverings for visitors when they reopened the Comanche County Courthouse in June. Fort Sill's commanding general has mandated facial masks for high traffic public areas on the installation, including the commissary, post exchange and all clinics.
Residents who want guidance concerning cloth masks may visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html