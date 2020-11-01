The City of Lawton has made provisions for city residents who are cleaning up debris from last week’s ice storm.
Residents who want to bring trees and branches to the City of Lawton Landfill may dump the storm debris at no charge, through Nov. 7. To receive the service, residents must provide a current ID and city utility bill in which the name or address match. The free service will apply only to trees and branches.
City officials also are working to schedule a citywide tree cleanup, which is anticipated to begin late this week. During that time, trees and branches will be collected curbside for residents and there also will be a centralized, designated drop-off site for this type of storm debris.
Due to necessary Federal Emergency Management Agency and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality requirements in coordinating this type of project due to a natural disaster, details such as collection dates and the drop-off location still are being finalized. More information will be released as soon as city staff receives approval to do so. This program will apply only to trees and branches, and when curbside pickup of these items is implemented, there will be requirements for the cutting/sizing of loads. The information will be provided when plans are finalized, city officials said.