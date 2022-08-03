City of Lawton officials are looking at new sidewalks and accessibility upgrades that will be funded under a program designed around the Americans With Disabilities Act.
One of the city’s Capital Improvements Program designated $1 million specifically for projects that center on improvements for residents with accessibility issues, and new projects are ready to be referred to the Lawton Access Board. That citizens board provides oversight and recommendations to ADA issues.
Mike Jones, the City of Lawton’s ADA coordinator, said some projects will benefit Lawton Public Library’s main facility in downtown Lawton and its Kathleen Wyatt Nicholson Branch Library at 1304 Kingwood Road in west Lawton.
Jones said the branch library work will center on the book drop on the side of the building, an area that isn’t accessible by those in wheelchairs. He said the project will remove existing landscaping while improving access for wheelchairs, both getting up to the book drop, then back down.
“It’s not a huge project, but it’s needed there,” he said.
Updates planned for the main library include improving access to emergency exits inside the library, making those pathways accessible to those in wheelchairs.
Jones said he’s excited about upgrades planned for north Lawton’s H.C. King Community Center at 1705 NW 20th Street.
“That building is pretty old, and it’s not very friendly for disabled people,” Jones said, of plans that will include making the parking lot on the west side of the building more accessible to those in wheelchairs who need to travel from the parking lot to the main door.
Other upgrades include increased accessibility to the gymnasium next to the recreation center, as well as building new and wider sidewalks around the building to improve accessibility for all amenities, to include an adjacent playground and basketball court. New access ramps also will be built at nearby intersections, Jones said.