LATS transfer center

Passengers disembark at the LATS transfer center at Southwest 5th Street and Southwest B Avenue on Tuesday morning. City officials are working to identify a site for what will be Lawton’s first indoor transfer center for its mass transit system, after a site identified on Railroad Street apparently has lost favor.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City of Lawton staff is looking at an alternate site for a mass transit transfer center.

The action was directed Tuesday by the City Transit Trust (a function of the City Council), after members spent more than an hour in executive session discussing the issue. The agenda item was to allow discussion about the purchase and/or appraisal of property associated with LATS facilities. Five of the six attending council members returned from executive session and voted the directive unanimously; Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who did not participate in executive session, abstained.

Recommended for you