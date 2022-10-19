City of Lawton staff is looking at an alternate site for a mass transit transfer center.
The action was directed Tuesday by the City Transit Trust (a function of the City Council), after members spent more than an hour in executive session discussing the issue. The agenda item was to allow discussion about the purchase and/or appraisal of property associated with LATS facilities. Five of the six attending council members returned from executive session and voted the directive unanimously; Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who did not participate in executive session, abstained.
Council members did not identify the alternative site, and after the meeting, City Attorney John Ratliff said city officials will reveal the location at the council’s Oct. 25 meeting. City officials have not said whether a site on Railroad Street is now off the table, but some have indicated there may not be enough council support for that idea.
Tuesday’s discussion was expected to be about Railroad Street, where city staff has identified a site for what would be the city’s first indoor transfer center, a facility that would provide indoor facilities for passengers riding LATS buses and the LATS staff driving them. Earlier this year, city staff recommended the transfer center be located on the west side of Railroad Street, between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, a site that would require the purchase of some private property to create a tract large enough for the building and the parking area for fixed route buses. A second site on the southeast corner of Railroad and Southwest D Avenue would house LATS’ maintenance, storage and administrative functions.
The Railroad Street site has drawn criticism from residents, and from least three business owners who said bus traffic would conflict with industrial and emergency traffic that already uses Railroad Street. Some continue to support a site that had been the city’s announced goal until the council changed its mind in 2019: the old city police station at Southwest 4th and West Gore Boulevard.
Tony Layton and Phil Kennedy, who own businesses in the area, and Jim Foster, who worked in the area until his retirement, all said Railroad Street is unsuitable for the transfer center because it will increase traffic through fixed route buses that will enter and exit the center on an hourly basis.
Layton, who owns the Layton Clinic for Orthotic-Prosthetic and Ped-orthotic Care with his wife, said the couple remains firmly opposed to a site “that compromises our location.” Layton said the family business as been at its site at Southwest 1st Street, between Southwest A and Southwest B, for decades. City officials have said they will need to purchase privately-owned land adjacent to city-owned land in that area to make the Railroad Street site work. That is expected to include property owned by the Laytons.
Layton said while he has long supported an indoor transit center, there are more suitable locations.
“I have legal, contractual and ethical obligations I need to maintain,” he said, of property he is not interested in selling.
Kennedy, owner of Comanche Home Center, said Railroad Street already is heavily used by industrial and construction vehicles and emergency vehicles from the Lawton Public Safety Center, and adding bus traffic will create even more “operational inefficiencies for us.” He said his business relies on shipments delivered by semi-trucks, and those trucks frequently unload on Railroad Street. Adding buses to mix of traffic passing on that street “makes it more challenging,” he said.
Kennedy also said a large electric transmission line is located at Railroad Street and Southwest B Avenue, and a problem at that location could trigger an outage in a large part of the industrial area.
Foster, like resident David Tyler, said council members are making decisions about a location without understanding what it is like to use and rely on mass transit. Tyler, noting the large number of people who visit downtown sites such as Lawton Public Library, said it can be dangerous for residents who would walk from the transfer center to destinations west of Northwest 2nd Street, a heavily used arterial.
Resident Joe Bailey said arguments against the old police station site “are ridiculous” and Railroad Street is a poor choice.
“I’m on Railroad Street every day. It’s already congested,” he said, adding the site at Southwest 4th Street “is the only logical place.”