Lake Ellsworth Dam

This file photos shows streaming water covering the spillway of the Lake Ellsworth dam. The City of Lawton is seeking funds to fix the concrete spillway, which was damaged in 2015 floods.

 File photo

City of Lawton officials have begun putting the funding into place that will allow them to address problems with the spillway at Lake Ellsworth.

The concrete spillway was damaged after heavy rains in 2015 forced the city to open the floodgates to bleed off runoff water that otherwise would have topped the dam. While city officials knew from the onset that heavy runoff — from rains that broke the historic drought that had the area locked in its grip — damaged concrete panels in the spillway, additional analysis found other problems; most notably, voids (or empty spots) under the concrete spillway, identified after geotechnical and engineering analysis.

