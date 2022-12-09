City of Lawton officials have begun putting the funding into place that will allow them to address problems with the spillway at Lake Ellsworth.
The concrete spillway was damaged after heavy rains in 2015 forced the city to open the floodgates to bleed off runoff water that otherwise would have topped the dam. While city officials knew from the onset that heavy runoff — from rains that broke the historic drought that had the area locked in its grip — damaged concrete panels in the spillway, additional analysis found other problems; most notably, voids (or empty spots) under the concrete spillway, identified after geotechnical and engineering analysis.
The problems greatly increased the cost of what had initially been estimated as a $2 million project. The latest estimate: $24 million, said Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt.
While some funding for the work is included in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, it’s not nearly enough to cover the latest estimated cost.
So, city officials have been researching other potential funding sources, to include federal infrastructure grants under Oklahoma’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. A joint Oklahoma House/Senate committee spent the summer analyzing projects submitted by entities across the state, and the Ellsworth project was one that drew approval from the committee and the House and Senate at large.
Whisenhunt said Lawton is set to receive $10 million under ARPA water infrastructure funding being administered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, with another $1 million possible through a state dam grant program.
Whisenhunt said design plans crafted by CH2M Hill/Jacobs Engineering for the work are complete, meaning that although city officials haven’t identified a start date, they are ready to move forward with the project when funding is in place. Because of the scope and cost of the project, it will be done in two phases to make use of available funding, Whisenhunt said. Council members handled their portion of the process earlier this week by signing off on resolutions accepting the funding application.
“We need this resolution for the application process,” Whisenhunt said.
A second resolution allows city staff to proceed with an application process that is in the early stage, but could provide Lawton with another $1 million under the annual High Hazard Dam grant program also being handled by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
It’s not the only new water-related grant Lawton is researching. A third resolution approved by the council will allow city staff to seek $2 million in ARPA funding to focus on water and sewer main rehabilitation projects, and a sludge-handling facility at the Southeast Water Treatment Plant.
“We are through the first level of the (application) process,” Whisenhunt said about a grant that, if received, must be matched by local funds on a 50-50 basis (funding is expected to come from funding identified in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program).
Whisenhunt said city staff is 95 percent complete with design plans on multiple water and wastewater main projects, meaning they are almost ready to begin. The water plant project was identified when Garver LLC did its alternative water supply project and specified a solid-handling facility (which removes solids from water during the treatment process) would be needed at the Southeast Plant as part of efforts to treat well water.
Funding in the 2019 CIP isn’t sufficient for all the work; earlier this year, city staff noted that a project to build new waterlines along Cache Road had doubled in price because of significant increases in construction materials.
“We are well in advance of that,” Whisenthunt said, of estimated costs for the water and sewer projects.