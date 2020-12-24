City of Lawton offices will be closed for the next two days for Christmas, but some city functions will resume operations Saturday.
Only emergency-related departments will be open today and Friday, meaning there will be no residential or commercial trash collection and the city landfill will be closed. In addition, the city’s utility services department will be closed, but residents still have the option of dropping their bills off in the drop box located located on the west side of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The city landfill will reopen Saturday for normal operations, and the city’s animal welfare division will be operational from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Next week, city offices will be open Dec. 31 but will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day, meaning there will be no trash collection on Jan. 1 and the city landfill will be closed. Normal operations resume Jan. 2.
City residents are reminded that city offices and other facilities remain closed to the public for most functions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the offices themselves remain operational and appointments can be made.
Comanche County offices also will be closed today and Friday for Christmas, and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. The courthouse will remain closed to the public in most instances through Jan. 4, although individual offices still are operational.
LATS, the city’s mass transit system, will be closed Friday for Christmas and on New Year’s Day. The system also is continuing to operate its fixed routes under new hours Monday through Friday; there is no service on Saturdays.
The Red, Green and Blue Counterclockwise routes operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Red, Green and Blue Clockwise routes, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the Yellow West, Yellow East and Orange routes, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. There have been no changes in paratransit service and the Fort Sill shuttle, but those transportation schedules may be limited because of a shortage of bus drivers. Information is available by calling LATS at 248-5252.