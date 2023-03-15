The City Council wants city staff to continue advertising for a new city manager through conventional means – but be open to the idea of using a recruiting firm.

Council members will be searching for a replacement for former City Manager Michael Cleghorn, who left city employment March 8 after the council accepted his resignation when returning from an executive session held during a March 7 special meeting. City Attorney John Ratliff was designated interim city manager at the same meeting, and Ratliff later said Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson will be interim city attorney while Ratliff serves as city manager. Both men will remain in their interim positions until a permanent manager is named.

