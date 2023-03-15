The City Council wants city staff to continue advertising for a new city manager through conventional means – but be open to the idea of using a recruiting firm.
Council members will be searching for a replacement for former City Manager Michael Cleghorn, who left city employment March 8 after the council accepted his resignation when returning from an executive session held during a March 7 special meeting. City Attorney John Ratliff was designated interim city manager at the same meeting, and Ratliff later said Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson will be interim city attorney while Ratliff serves as city manager. Both men will remain in their interim positions until a permanent manager is named.
Ratliff said the city manager position was posted on the city’s internal website, “and we’ve already gotten a few applications.” Ratliff also said city staff wants guidance from council “on how broad a net we want to cast.”
Human Resources Director Craig Akard said city administrators needed council clarification about how the process will proceed, and whether the city will use a recruitment firm as it did during the process to hire the former city manager, as well as the city attorney and director of information technology. Akard said the search and selection process can be time-consuming, which is why a search firm could be helpful.
While that process was used to hire Cleghorn, other city managers have been hired by a process the council handled. Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, the group’s longest tenured member, said while the recruiting firm did a good job, previous councils have handled those same details.
“We could have done it ourselves,” Warren said.
Akard said what a search firm brings to the table is the ability to analyze applications to see if they meet specifications set by the council. He said their searches also can be nationwide.
“They can do wider than we can, easier than we can,” Akard said, adding there also isn’t the ability to do analytical testing in-house. “I don’t know I have the expertise to evaluate city manager applicants.”
Council members ultimately directed city staff to continue advertising the position, and the council will revisit the issue in two to three weeks.
Under the terms of the city charter, the city manager is one of four city administrative positions hired and fired by the council.