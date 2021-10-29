A central Lawton trailer park is the target of a nuisance abatement suit being brought by the City of Lawton after city administrators said the owner failed to take action after repeated complaints.
While property owner Jo Ann Porter said she wasn’t notified of any problems, a man living near the property (who didn’t want his named used) said it is obvious there have been criminal activities going on in addition to problems with debris, despite repeated complaints from numerous nearby residents.
City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a resolution placing the “public nuisance” designation on Aloha Trailer Park at Southwest 20th Street and Southwest D Avenue (referenced in citations as 1915 SW D). It’s a technique the city has threatened and used in the past to force property owners to resolve public nuisances, or violations of city code related to property.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn and City Attorney John Ratliff said the City of Lawton has issued more than 20 citations against the property since July. The city has received complaints from adjacent residents about the state of the site and threats made by a man who has been allowed to live there.
“We need to proceed to the next step,” Cleghorn said of action that declares the tract a public nuisance and directs the city attorney to bring a nuisance abatement suit against the owner in Comanche County District Court.
Neighborhood Services Supervisor Corey Bowen said the city has spent almost $3,000 to abate trash and debris on the property and to cover the cost of failure to abate actions. City code allows city staff to take care of the nuisance if an owner fails to do so, then recover the cost from the property owner, to include putting the cost as a lien against the property.
Lien action already has occurred, city staff said in the agenda commentary.
The neighborhood services division’s code enforcement officers have repeated investigated the property for complaints of refuse, but also has cited the owner because the property’s inhabited dwellings are not connected to city water as required by city code. City staff also said Porter allows a vagrant to live on the site and that man has acted aggressively toward code enforcement officials. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said residents have told him the man also has been threatening toward them on numerous occasions.
A resident living near the site said he has been threatened by the man living on the property, wielding a knife, as recently as last weekend. He said he and his neighbors also have heard nightly activities on the property, which frequently involves people bringing items — including bicycles — to deposit there.
“I sit here all night and watch traffic come, drugs to stolen bikes and everything,” he said, explaining the man living on the site spends his nights scrounging items and bringing them back to the trailer, the reason it took only days for debris to build up on the property again after the city cleaned it.
Ratliff said while Porter initiated legal eviction action against the vagrant and he temporarily left to live elsewhere, he has returned to the trailer park and has been threatening people and urinating in public. Ratliff also said while Porter has been listed as the property’s proprietor since 1965, city records indicate she has been operating without a valid permit for three years.
“We get daily complaints,” Bowen said, confirming the city has cleaned the property twice, but trash reappeared within days.
Hampton said residents are “frustrated and fearful,” particularly of the aggressive man living on the site.
“This is really, really a bad, bad situation over there,” Hampton said, adding residents have been exploring options to see what can be done to lessen the debris while protecting themselves, and that is why he supports the nuisance action.
Cleghorn said while city staff likes to take the “least punitive measures,” the recommendation to City Council was initiating the public nuisance process. That means the matter will be taken to court and a district judge will determine whether the property constitutes a public nuisance and what must be done to abate it.
Porter, who spoke briefly before the council voted, said she hasn’t received any notices on the situation on Southwest D Avenue, only about another address.
“We’re down there now,” she said, explaining she has been picking up debris and mowing grass. “That’s all I know to do.”
The nearby resident said the property is an obvious site of criminal activity, calling the lone trailer located there the light “for all bad things in our neighborhood,” adding the man staying there allows numerous other people to live in a nearby tent and storage shed. It is among the reasons he welcomes the news of the council’s directive to take the issue to court.
“If they had put their foot down at first, it wouldn’t have gotten as bad as it has gotten now,” he said.
The property was cited for trash and debris in July and August, but July 7 notices also specified the property violated city code provisions that require properties with buildings for human habitation and within 200 feet of a city waterline to be connected to the water system and another restricting vehicles to parking on solid-sealed surfaces rather than grass or dirt.