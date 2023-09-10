The City of Lawton’s Housing & Community Development Department wants to sell a house to a family in need through its First Time Home Buyer Program.
The three bedroom, two bath, 1,277-square-foot home at 1914 NW Cherry is slated for an open house Oct. 14-15. The City of Lawton remodeled the home in 2019 and recently obtained the title to sell it. The home was appraised at $112,000, but will be sold for $75,000. First time home buyers will receive $15,000 to cover closing costs.
The home must be sold to a low- to mid-income family, based on the Affirmative Fair Housing Market Guide. The guide specifies that those making 80 percent of the median income in the area qualify as low income. That means income of: 1 person, $39,700; 2 person, $45,350; 3 person, $51,000; 4 person, $56,650; 5 person, $61,200; 6 person, $65,750; 7 person, $70,250; 8 person, $74,800.
Applicants also must also be approved for a $75,000 loan. The selected homeowner must live in the house for the applicable period of affordability, which is 10 years. If not, all or a portion of the forgivable loan must be paid back to the City of Lawton.
Additional information is available by contacting Community Development Administrator Gary Brooks at gary.brooks@lawtonok.gov.