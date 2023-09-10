The City of Lawton’s Housing & Community Development Department wants to sell a house to a family in need through its First Time Home Buyer Program.

The three bedroom, two bath, 1,277-square-foot home at 1914 NW Cherry is slated for an open house Oct. 14-15. The City of Lawton remodeled the home in 2019 and recently obtained the title to sell it. The home was appraised at $112,000, but will be sold for $75,000. First time home buyers will receive $15,000 to cover closing costs.

