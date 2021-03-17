It was a blending of the old with the new Tuesday when the City of Lawton held a dedication ceremony for its new public safety facility.
Acknowledging life in the age of COVID-19, City Manager Michael Cleghorn called the ceremony a "soft opening," one meant to acknowledge the city has taken ownership of the building while keeping the ceremony's crowd at a manageable size to ensure social distancing and other virus preventive measures could be followed. But, he also said more public tours of the building were slated for May 14, when most of the city employees will have moved into the structure and COVID-19 is under better control.
Tuesday's ceremony marked the end of a process that formally began when ground was broken for the 106,000-square-foot, three-story structure in October 2017, but actually dates back years earlier with discussions and designs for a complex that will house Lawton Police Department (LPD) and the city jail, Lawton Municipal Court, and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station (the new station will become Station No. 1; Central will keep that designation and house the fire department's administrative personnel).
The new complex will be only the third police station for Lawton in that department's 120-year history, said LPD Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, as he provided details about the police station during a tour of the building for community leaders, before public tours began in the afternoon. The police department will fill the center of the new complex, to include some space in its third floor. The complex also replaces a 60-year-old, deteriorating building in downtown Lawton.
For Central firefighters, their new digs replace a station that was built in 1929-1930, a structure now on the National Register of Historic Places and one that also was Lawton Fire Department's first stand-alone fire station, fire historians say.
Watching the ceremonies and participating in tours of the complex were two men who have ties to the earliest days of the new public safety complex: retired City Manager Jerry Ihler and retired City Engineer George Hennessee. Both men had a hand in the processes that designed and built the complex, and both describe the complex as "impressive" now that they've seen the completed version of what they first saw in architectural renderings.
"I think I'm most impressed by the functionality," Ihler said of a complex that houses its public safety occupants in ways that allow them to easily work together or separately (for example, the self-contained jail on the south end of the building flows into the municipal court area, where most of the jail's occupants would need to go).
"It's impressive," Hennessee said, adding details of his own: the jail was specifically designed in a pod concept that will easily allow two additional 100-person pods to be added to the existing 100-person pod, should the need arise.
Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson said while his new courtroom is similar in size to his existing one, the new space comes with digital capability.
"There is no infrastructure," he said, of support lacking in the existing courtroom for cameras and other digital devices.
Kirk Mammen, vice president of the Flintco construction firm that is the building's key contractor, said he suspected community actions for the building dated back much further than 2017. He also pointed to the difficulties of a project that faced unique challenges, from rail cars found buried in the ground as site work began in fall 2017, to dramatic weather conditions, to something most people living today had never seen before: a pandemic.
Cleghorn cited the benefits of a modern building that will meet the needs of its occupants for the next 50 years, and predicted the four departments will begin moving into the new structure in the next several weeks. He's also pleased to see the end of the project, something he noted in a shout-out to Hennessee.
"George, we're finished," he said.