City of Lawton guidelines for in-restaurant dining
TEMPERATURE CHECKS
Restaurants shall use a touchless infrared thermometer to check the temperature of employees each day.
Employees and/or volunteers with a temperature above 100.4°F shall be sent home until they have no fever and no evidence of COVID-19 symptoms.
VULNERABLE CUSTOMERS
Persons 65 years and older and all those with medical conditions that place them in the “high risk” category should continue to maintain the “Shelter at Home” CDC/State/City guidelines, per the Governor’s Emergency Order. However, if members of this COVID-19 vulnerable population do visit a restaurant for on-site dining, they should strongly consider coming to the restaurant at a special time designated for that group and wearing face coverings whenever possible.
Sanitation & Disinfecting Guidelines
•Use disinfectants that are appropriate in a food setting.
•Surfaces such as doorknobs, counters, and other items that are high-touch must be regularly cleaned and sanitized.
•Clean and disinfect bathrooms regularly, particularly high-touch surfaces, and ensure they have handwashing supplies.
•Encourage touchless payments and digital ordering to further minimize touching of writing implements and high touch surfaces.
•Disinfect tables after each use (remember: EPA considers tables a food-contact surface, so be sure to rinse and sanitize after disinfection).
•Provide a “sneeze guard” at the front desk, cash register, and any other point of transaction between patrons and staff.
•Employees that come into contact with the public shall wear face covering unless a “sneeze guard” or other barrier is in place.
Maintain Social Distancing At All Times
•Prior to reopening, examine restaurant layout and seating chart to determine how to best maintain the appropriate social distancing and rearrange accordingly.
•Only parties that live in the same household or that traveled to the restaurant in a single vehicle may sit at the same table, booth or within the bar area.
•No parties exceeding 10 persons shall be allowed in the main dining rooms but may be seated in a private dining area.
•Banquets – maximum of 6 people for 60in round tables and 8 for 72in round tables.
•During Phase I, maintain a minimum table spacing such that all patrons when seated are a minimum of six feet from any other patron not seated at the same table.
•Fixed tables, such as booths, are limited to use of every other table, unless a divider, made of plexiglass, wood, or other solid material, with a minimum height of 72 inches from the adjacent floor, has been installed between such fixed tables to provide effective separation/protection.
•Ensure buffets, salad bars, drink stations and other self-serve areas are serviced by gloved employees and not by the patrons themselves.
•Consider using phone-in or online reservation systems to stagger arrivals.
•If possible, designate entrances and exits to minimize face-to-face exposure of patrons entering and exiting the restaurant.
•Consider texting guests when tables are ready to avoid large gatherings in the lobby area.
•If possible, limit menu offerings to accommodate preparation and cooking at distances.
•Consider extending curbside delivery, delivery, pick-up and drive-through options for customers.