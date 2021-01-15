The City Council has granted Lawton Public Schools a one-time waiver, allowing the district to dispose of portable buildings in the city landfill without charge.
LPS sought the temporary waiver so it may dispose of 29 portable buildings, or the temporary metal structures that have been used at various school sites for years as classroom space. The district has been doing a systematic upgrade of its facilities in recent years through its capital improvements programs, and has discontinued use of many of those temporary structures. For example, elementary schools such as Whittier discontinued use of its portable classrooms after opening a new safe room facility that operates as class space on a daily basis, but also is available to protect the entire campus in the event of tornadoes.
Jack Hanna, LPS executive director of operations, said the district has 108 portable classroom buildings and of that total, 29 would fall under the definition of structures that could be condemned because of their deteriorating condition. It is those 29 buildings that will be disposed of in the city landfill after the district got its waiver from the council, Hanna said.
“We want to get rid of ugly, and they’re ugly,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who also is chair of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
Hanna said the “in kind” value of allowing LPS to dispose of those buildings without paying a tipping fee (the fee assessed for those who dispose of items in the landfill) is roughly $52,000. He said the district already has paid a local vendor to demolish five of the structures, paying the equivalent of $1,500 to $1,800 per structure, depending on its size. It also costs the district $5,000 to $7,000 to transport each portable structure, Hanna said.
Hanna said the district has confidently identified 29 structures that will be disposed of, but indicated there might be more than that in the future. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said Tuesday’s council action limits LPS to 29 portable structures, but the council could bring the item back for further consideration if the school district needed permission for more than 29 structures.