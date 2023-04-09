Bulk debris obscures house

City of Lawton officials will begin strict enforcement of guidelines related to pickup of bulk debris starting Wednesday.

The new rules are in place.

Friday marked the beginning of new regulations imposed by the City of Lawton for residents who set out bulk debris at their curbs for monthly collection. The first to have those regulations enforced will be those in Area 2, who have bulk debris collected on the second Wednesday of the month (April 12 this month). The short version: follow the rules for setting out your bulk debris or face a premium pickup fee of $133.35 per hour.

