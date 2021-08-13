A Wednesday night garbage truck fire saw one City of Lawton department racing to save another.
Firefighters were called shortly before 7 p.m. to the City of Lawton Maintenance Facility, 2215 SW 3rd, to battle a fire.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett, crews arrived and made entry inside a building at the facility and were met with a garbage collection truck on fire.
The fire was extinguished, and the on-call Fire Marshal was requested.
“The origin was the garbage truck, but the cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” he said.
Minor fire damage was sustained to the building and there is smoke damage throughout, according to Baggett. No injuries were reported.
On Thursday, the facility was in full operation.