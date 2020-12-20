City Council members directed the City of Lawton on Friday to finalize the purchase of Central Mall, setting a Jan. 5 closing date for that transaction.
Renovations for tenants who already have indicated an interest in the building would begin immediately thereafter, said Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk.
The council met in special session to hold an executive session on the purchase of property for the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), a facility that will house defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Cross-Functional Teams housed there. The council decided to purchase the entire mall — rather than just lease the former Sears department store — in October for $14.6 million, and had been engaged in a 60-day due diligence period to ensure the facility would meet the FISTA’s needs.
Friday’s action said that it did, as the council unanimously approved without discussion action that set the Jan. 5 closing date, as well as the details of a credit toward Sears’ HVAC system and rents already being paid by current mall tenants. The original agreement had directed that due diligence work to be completed and a sales contract signed by Dec. 31; the council vote ratified action that extended the deadlines.
The specific action directs mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group to schedule Jan. 5 as the closing date with the Chicago Title Insurance Company. It also specifies that in addition to the $250,000 “earnest money” the city already has deposited with an escrow agent, the current owner agrees to a $150,000 credit toward the $14.6 million purchase price as compensation for the condition of the heating/ventilation/air conditioning system in the former Sears area (city officials have said the aging system is in poor shape).
In addition, the amendment to the purchase agreement includes current retail tenants in the mall, who will remain in business but will be handled by a commercial management entity hired earlier this month by the FISTA Development Trust Authority. The council designated the trust authority and its executive director, James Taylor, as the entity that will operate the FISTA, but Taylor’s role will be focused on the empty storefronts that will become part of the innovation park.
Retail tenants will be managed by Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, working with Fleske Commercial Group and Touchstone Management Company, and three amendment details apply to them. Rents payable by those tenants for December will remain designated to the current owner, while rents payable in January are assigned to the City of Lawton as the new owner, irrespective of the closing date of the sale. In addition, all rents listed on the rent roll by the current owner to the city as of Dec. 11, totaling $914,150, “are assigned to and payable to” the City of Lawton as the buyer, “whether the rents are collected by the Seller before the closing or the Buyer after the closing.”
Burk, the council’s representative on the nine-member FISTA Development Trust Authority, said he was relieved by Friday’s decision, explaining the authority and others have been talking about leasing or buying Central Mall since August after local economic development experts said the former Fairmont Creamery wasn’t a suitable site. The council initially agreed to lease the Sears space for $28,500 a month for the FISTA, but by October, members agreed with the recommendation that the city should buy the entire mall and use vacant space to house FISTA tenants while keeping current retail occupants in place to continue providing foods and services to the community and FISTA tenants.
Taylor has continued to meet with defense contractor representatives interested in leasing space in the FISTA and officials have said the entity now at least 13 signed Letters of Interest. Taylor said he cannot comment on the names of future tenants of the innovation park until they sign leases, something city officials expect to begin happening soon.
Burk said earlier this year that at least two tenants wanted to be in the technology park by year’s end, and one tenant wants 55,000 square feet of the 105,000 square feet of space available in the old Sears building on the west end of the mall. The mall itself contains almost 600,000 square feet of space.
On Friday, Burk said one tenant already has 14 employees in Lawton and because they want to be in the FISTA as soon as possible, they will be temporarily housed in former bank space inside the mall (which already is divided into office space) while renovations are going on inside the Sears space. That space will be the first in the mall renovated specifically to FISTA use, city officials said.
“We’re starting in January,” Burk said, of renovations that will commence as soon as the City of Lawton signs the sales contract, starting with demolition in the former retail space that has been vacant since Sears closed in 2017.
Those renovations are expected to be completed by August, Burk said, as the FISTA trust authority and Taylor continue their work to set the mechanisms in place to operate both the FISTA complex and retail businesses.
Funding for the project is coming from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program and its economic development category.