The City of Lawton is making plans for a temporary traffic signal light at west Lawton arterial intersection after an early Sunday fatality accident left the intersection relying on Stop signs.
But, that replacement probably won’t be active until next week, meaning Stop signs will remain in place, city officials said.
The accident occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday at Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, when one of four vehicles involved crashed into the light pole on the eastbound Cache Road side of the intersection. The hit collapsed the pole, leaving that side without traffic signal lights. The intersection has been operating with four-way Stop signs since it was cleared Sunday, and that situation will continue — possibly through Tuesday.
Dave Dixon, superintendent of the city’s electronic maintenance division, said the traffic accident sheared off the light pole and city inventory doesn’t have a big enough replacement pole that will fit the base. Dixon said he has contacted a firm in Oklahoma City known for quick turn-around times on light poles, but that firm has said it will be between 16 and 22 weeks before the pole is delivered, after the order has been placed.
Because of that time lag, the division crafted a temporary measure to put a signal light back in service. Dixon said he contacted Larrance Steel about producing an adapter plate that will bolt onto existing anchor bolts at the Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road site, while also bolting into the base plate for one of the city’s existing stock of used light poles.
“This is a temporary fix and we will have to replace it at some future date after we obtain a correct pole for this intersection,” Dixon said in a statement.
Dixon said Larrance indicated it can have the adapter plate ready by week’s end, which means the city’s electronics division can have the traffic signal light system operational by Tuesday. Dixon said operational means fixed time operation for eastbound traffic on Cache Road; the division will need another day to get the camera activation system functional.
He also said that while the light pole arm probably won’t be long enough to have a perfect alignment with approaching traffic lanes, that is an issue the city has at other intersections.
“The public will recognize that the leftmost signal head is for the left turn,” Dixon said.