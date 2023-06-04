The City of Lawton will explore options to find funding to repair or replace bridges crossing Wolf Creek in south and northwest Lawton.

City Council members weren’t happy with city staff’s proposal last month to use the 2019 Capital Improvements Program or the Ad Valorem Road Improvement Program to tackle two sets of deteriorating bridges: two on South 11th Street between Interstate 44 and Pecan Road; and a bridge that crosses eastbound and westbound Cache Road between Oak Avenue and Northwest 47th Street. The deterioration on the Cache Road bridge can be handled with an estimated $1.3 million in repairs, but the South 11th Street bridges must be replaced, a cost now estimated at $5.43 million.

