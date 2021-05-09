A 50-cent increase in the “rolling stock” fee is a good start, but won’t come close to helping City of Lawton departments catch up on replacements of aging vehicles.
The proposal is among the ideas included in the preliminary 2021-2022 budget now under review by the City Council. Capital outlay is the designation for equipment, vehicles and materials used by city departments, and this year’s budget allocates $2.67 million for those costs. That’s a 65 percent decrease in the $7.7 million allocated in the current fiscal year, but City Manager Michael Cleghorn said this year’s capital outlay expenditures include one-time money were found in other funds after a staff review last year.
Capital outlay expenditures are covered through self-funding activities, the General and Enterprise funds, and the rolling stock fund, a nickname for the $6.50 charge on monthly utility bills that is restricted to wheeled vehicles. Those vehicles can range from ladder trucks for Lawton Fire Department, to sports utility vehicles for any city division, to lawn mowers to maintain city parks.
The fund brings in $2.5 million a year, but that isn’t enough, say Cleghorn and his administrators, who asked the council to consider a 50-cent hike in a fee that hasn’t been increased since 2009. The cost of vehicles has increased 40 percent in that time, said Public Works Director Larry Wolcott.
Wolcott said the city has a system in place to assign priorities to vehicles that must be replaced, a review board (the REVRB) that meets once a year to discuss all city equipment and assign replacement priorities based on a point system that takes things into account such as age, maintenance costs, mileage and use. Vehicles are assigned a priority on the REVRB list, starting with leased vehicles (those being paid for over multiple years through lease purchase agreements) and priority replacements.
There’s a $1.1 million difference between priorities and funding, Wolcott said, explaining while the fee brings is about $2.5 million, the actual need is $3.6 million. He said while the average cost of vehicles will increase 4 percent a year, the rolling stock fee hasn’t changed since 2009. As a result, the city hasn’t met its priority needs in recent years.
“We put them in priority order and fund as many as we can,” Wolcott said, adding priority replacements that don’t make the cut go to the top of next year’s list, along with other priority replacements designated in that year. “The shortfall has grown and grown and grown.”
Recent city estimates project the city will be between $1.1 million and $1.8 million short every year for the next five years.
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said the one-time funding provided from combing through city funds allowed department heads to “catch up a little bit, but not totally.” And, while Cleghorn hopes to apply some federal stimulus funding to be allocated to Lawton through the American Rescue Plan Act, those funds also will be “one time.”
That’s the reason city staff suggested raising the $6.50 rolling stock fee to $7. That proposed increase is expected to generate $168,000 more a year, the cost of two or three pickup trucks, city administrators said. Mayor Stan Booker, drawing agreement from council members, said that 50 cents doesn’t “make much of a dent.”
“Fifty cents is not going to get us to a place we need to be, but we need to start somewhere,” Cleghorn said.
Cleghorn also acknowledged an idea discussed by Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren: perhaps the rolling stock fee should have an automatic increase on it, as the city utility bill does. Under existing code, water, sewer and refuse rates automatically increase every year by a percentage based on increase in the Consumer Price Index, unless the council votes to reject it. Next year’s budget includes a 1.5 percent increase, based on the CPI.
Fortenbaugh asked why the rolling stock fee doesn’t have the same CPI qualifier, saying staff analysis indicates that fee should be raised by a certain percentage every year.
“We’re planning to be short,” Fortenbaugh said.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton noted the importance of replacing aging vehicles, calling it “diminishing returns when you’ve got people standing around without vehicles.”
While many of the vehicles on the REVRB list are of recent vintage but suffering from the effects of hard use, some priority vehicles are showing their age: an armored assault vehicle used by city police is 1980 vintage, while the water distribution division is using a 1993 trencher. Multiple departments are driving trucks and sports utility vehicles purchased in 1996 and 1997.
And, city administrators cited the significant change in prices for some equipment since 2009. For example, while a side-loading trash truck cost $215,000 in 2009, that vehicle costs $315,000 today.
“We buy far less materials and replace vehicles at a slower rate,” Cleghorn said, adding some equipment cost increases are greater than the CPI. “The longer you keep equipment, the more apt they are to break down.”
And, some worn-out equipment simply reflects its heavy usage. For example, the city mows 9,000 to 12,000 acres every growing season, with 15 mowing cycles per season. That means a riding lawn mower lasts three or four years.
“They only last so long,” Cleghorn said.