The City of Lawton has dropped its mandate requiring all visitors to Lawton City Hall to show photo identification.
City officials said early Monday in a post on its Facebook page that they were rescinding the photo ID mandate as well as the requirement to sign a log sheet before being allowed to enter the building. The photo ID mandate was imposed last week after city officials said some visitors were using false names when they signed the log. That log requirement, in place for weeks, had required visitors to give their name, the time they arrived, and their destinations inside the building.