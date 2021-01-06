The City of Lawton now owns Central Mall.
Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk confirmed mid-afternoon Tuesday that closing was complete on a $14.6 million purchase of the downtown commercial complex, part of the city's plan to create a technology innovation park for defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Called the FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator), the complex is designed to bring those defense contractors together in one setting, providing facilities for them and jobs for Lawton, said Burk and other city officials who have been working on the plan since Summer 2020.
The City Council voted in October to buy the mall and use its empty spaces for the FISTA, after agreeing earlier in the summer to lease the empty Sears department store complex on the west end of the mall for that purpose. Tuesday's formal closing on the sale replaces that Sears lease with ownership of the almost-600,000-square-foot mall by the City of Lawton, which also plans to keep retail and food entities already operating in the mall operational.
The actual sale price is less than the agreed-upon $14.6 million, because the city is being given a $150,000 "credit" toward the aging and deteriorating heating/ventilation/air conditioning system, city officials said.
Tuesday's announcement came after the City Council and the FISTA Development Trust Authority voted in separate meetings to approve a lease agreement between the City of Lawton and the trust authority. The city will retain ownership of the mall; the trust authority and its executive director will manage and operate the facility, both its FISTA functions and its retail component. Council members created the trust authority last year specifically for that purpose.
Burk said the lease agreement — approved unanimously by the council with no discussion — was a procedural action, providing the operation/management of the complex via a 25-year agreement that started as soon as the sales contract was signed Tuesday. That lease, which has a 25-year renewal option, requires the FISTA Development Trust Authority to pay the City of Lawton $100 a year, but also makes that entity responsible for all maintenance and operations of the complex, to include the parking areas around the mall. The City of Lawton already owned those parking areas, but had been leasing them to the mall owners under a long-term lease that dates back to the mall's creation.
Paul Greene, a resident who has had questions about the project in the weeks leading up to the purchase, said he understands the project has its positive points.
"I just want to understand the risks," he said, adding he had submitted many of his questions to FISTA officials and had gotten most of them answered.
Greene indicated he still had questions, including a request to see the engineering study on what he, as a member of the public, calls "my building" (he was told the study is not public). Greene also asked when conversion of the building would begin.
Burk, talking to members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority later in the day, said the next step will be "building out" space to provide temporary sites for contractors who are ready to move into the building, as well as offices for James Taylor and Teira Cole, the FISTA's two employees. Burk said that work couldn't begin until the city was the actual owner of the complex; now that it is, he anticipates moving into the design and construction phases quickly.
After the FISTA meeting, Burk (who chairs the development authority's construction committee) said he would call a meeting by early next week to begin that initial build-out, the beginning of what officials expect to be a $3.5 million conversion of the 105,000 square feet in the old Sears into housing for defense contractors. Taylor, the FISTA's executive director, said firms are ready to take that step, but their names cannot be announced until they have signed leases.
Mark Brace, a local banker who serves on the nine-member trust authority, said announcement of those names is the next major step in the FISTA process. He said that would address questions from residents who want to know whether the FISTA will bring jobs to Lawton.
"Yes, we already have some," he said, of that job potential.
While city officials are focused on bringing the FISTA to life, Burk and others say they remain committed to keeping existing mall tenants. FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the board will meet next week with Intouch Management Services, the new name of a three-firm entity the trust authority hired last month to operate the retail, food and common areas of the mall.
"Those who want to remain in the mall are doing it," said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, who has been working with the trust authority and others to ensure the transition of the mall from privately-owned commercial property to a city-owned complex.
"That has not changed," said Burk, of the commitment to existing tenants, adding that the expertise provided by Intouch Management Service will help strengthen the revenue potential from the retail side of the complex.