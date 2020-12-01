The City of Lawton will be closing most of its facilities to the public, beginning Wednesday, because of concerns about rising incidents of COVID-19.
The closures include offices in Lawton City Hall, recreational facilities, Lawton Public Library, City Hall Annex (to include Lawton Municipal Court), and the Lawton Animal Shelter. Outdoor facilities, to include parks, will remain open. The closures are in effect until otherwise repealed, city officials said.
Appointments will be taken for some activities on a case-by-case basis, to include utility services and license/permits. Information is available by calling the city manager's office, 581-3301.