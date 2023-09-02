City of Lawton closing facilities, changing trash day for Labor Day holiday

The City of Lawton will change its trash collection hours this week because of the Labor Day holiday.
City offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day, which means the solid waste collection division will not pick up residential, commercial or industrial refuse Monday, and the city landfill will be closed. Residents who normally receive their collections on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, while those who typically have residential collection on Tuesdays will have their trash collected on Wednesday this week. Thursday and Friday routes will not change.
In addition, residents in Area 1 (household trash is collected on Mondays) will have their curbside bulk pickup this week, beginning Wednesday.
Other closures include Lawton City Hall, city recreation centers, and Lawton Public Library and the Kathleen Wyatt Nicholson Branch Library, which all will be closed Monday.
Normal operations will resume Tuesday.
In addition, the Comanche County Courthouse will be closed Monday, with normal hours for county offices to resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Lawton Public Schools and Cameron University also will take Monday as a holiday, with normal hours to resume at their facilities on Tuesday.