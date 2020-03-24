The City of Lawton has amended its business closure order, adding businesses with “close, personal contact” between customers and employees to the list of entities that no longer may be open.
Mayor Stan Booker issued the amendment to the Proclamation of Civil Emergency Monday, saying those closures would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. today. The order specifies that all hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas, massage facilities, barbershops and other non-medical establishments that call for close, personal contact “shall be closed.”
The amended order also states that businesses and establishments that remain open “shall be required” to provide education and direction to patrons regarding social distancing (a recommended 6 feet between individuals), at entryways or major gathering points. The provision applies to take-out food establishments where individuals come inside to pay, wait or pick up meals. Appropriate signage is available through the City of Lawton (lawtonok.gov), or through the CDC website (www.cdc.gov).
The amended order follows in the footsteps of action that went into effect Monday, closing Lawton City Hall to the public except for specific pre-arranged circumstances.
Last week, Booker issued an amended order that closed restaurants, coffee shops, bars, taverns, clubs, gyms and other similar businesses.
The original Proclamation of Civil Emergency was issued for 30 days, but Booker has said that time frame could be extended if the situation warrants.