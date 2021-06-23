A new four-year contract that city and union officials deem “historic” increases salaries for new and existing Lawton police officers while allowing the department to hire retired officers as a way to get more active duty police on the street.
Representatives of the City of Lawton and the International Union of Police Associations AFL-CIO, Local 24, signed the new contract Tuesday during a special meeting of the City Council. Members of the police union approved the contract late last week, union officials said.
Police Union President Clay Houseman, while acknowledging the pay adjustments will help the department with recruitment and retention, said the union had been advised by its attorney to avoid a multi-year contract, “unless it was set in stone.”
“We are taking a big leap of faith,” Houseman said.
The new contract contains proposals that increase pay for multiple levels of officers while also allowing a signing bonus for non-probationary officers. It permits lateral transfers that officials said will allow the department to recruit experienced officers. It also allows the department to hire up to 10 retired police officers to handle security details (such as manning Lawton City Hall) so full-time officers can return to traditional duties. It also creates a Liaison Committee, with meetings scheduled throughout the contract’s four-year term “to maintain open lines of communication....”
The contract begins with the 2021-2022 fiscal year that starts July 1, and will run through June 30, 2025. While the city and police union have had multi-year contracts in the past, a four-year contract has never been done before. In 2020, the city and its fire union approved a six-year contract, also a first.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said putting the multi-year contract into place is a great benefit to the budgeting process, explaining city administrators will have a better handle on expenditures as they begin each budgeting cycle, rather than having to estimate what might be in place as administrators and council move through the budget process each spring.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk agreed, adding the multi-year contract also eliminates annual contract negotiations, a time-consuming process for city administrators and union members/police officers who must take time away from their duties to meet in multiple negotiating sessions each winter and spring until a contract is crafted.
“There’s lots of prep time,” Burk said, of time regained.
Lawton Police Chief James Smith pointed to the value of increased pay, saying it will help with officer recruitment and retention. Smith said police departments across the country are having problems recruiting officers, and Lawton isn’t any different. City officials said the increase in starting pay will make Lawton’s pay higher than that of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Houseman said while the contract is for four years, that doesn’t mean talks are ended.
“This opens the doorway,” he said, of discussions on things such as benefits.
One of the major changes in the contract is giving more money to officers at the bottom, middle and top of the pay scale.
Starting pay would increase to about $50,000 (it now is about $41,000), increasing to $51,551 in year four of the contract, while the top pay for officers would increase to $80,392 by year four. Lieutenants would see salaries increase from $87,880 in year one to $90,958 in year four; captains, from $99,715 in year one to $103,188 in year four; assistant chief, from $107,203 in year one to $110,968 in year four.
Longevity, or pay based on length of service, would be reinstated for officers who have at least 10 years of service. And, under a memorandum of understanding, all non-probationary officers will be given $3,000 as an early-signing bonus, to be paid by June 25.