The City of Lawton has canceled its 119th Birthday Ceremony and subsequent Lawton Rangers Rodeo Parade, amid what city officials say is mounting concern of the COVID-19 health pandemic.
Both events were set for Aug. 4 in downtown Lawton. Honorees were to include the late C.H. Brazzel, recipient of the Lawton Award in Excellence, as well as the Lawton Rangers and Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton. Those honors will be awarded at the 2021 birthday ceremony.
“The safety and well-being of our community remains our topmost priority,” said Mayor Stan Booker, ceremony host. “We are looking forward to an extra special ceremony and presentation next year, honoring many exceptional community members and celebrating the proud history of Lawton.”
Officials said the City of Lawton continues to monitor the evolving health pandemic, alongside community partners at the Comanche County Health Department and Oklahoma State Department of Health. Residents may visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov for data, statistics, guidance and testing information.
Information about City of Lawton events and initiatives may be found at the city website: lawtonok.gov.