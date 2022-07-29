Donnie Lawson just wants to pay the debt he owes for city utility services.
The trouble is he can’t because no one will tell him what he owes. City officials said that’s because they are still working through the problem.
Lawson, a resident of southwest Lawton, said after buying a new home, he transferred his utility bills from his rental house to the new house, continuing to pay his bills via withdraw from his checking account. Last week, he noticed his city utility bill was not being deducted from his checking account.
“I called the City of Lawton,” Lawson said, adding he talked to someone who confirmed he hadn’t made a payment since February.
That was followed by several questions, including whether the Lawson household still had water because the city’s policy is to shut off water due to non-payment of bills (Lawson’s water was still on).
Lawson said the woman told him city officials had “changed the system around” and asked for three or four days for the division to determine what had happened and how to proceed. He said he still is waiting for word about exactly how much he owes.
“It worried me quite a bit, so yesterday (Tuesday) I went down and talked to them,” he said, explaining he received confirmation of what he had been told earlier: the billing system has been changed and there have been problems.
Lawson said he just wants to pay what he owes, and on Tuesday he offered to write a check or pay cash right then.
“I’ve owed the water bill since February. I’d like to pay it,” he said, adding he received the same response he had received the week before: let us call you in three or four days and let you know. “I told her, ‘That worries me. Can’t you find out right now how much I owe?’ I thought they would call be back yesterday or at least today (Wednesday).”
Lawson said he never had indication there was a problem (typically, the city notifies a customer of non-payment and warns them to pay the bill or face termination of services, a policy suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, but reinstated earlier this year). Lawson said he pays his bills automatically, and it wasn’t until he realized the city bill hadn’t been taken out this month that he went back and looked at previous bank statements, and discovered it was missing in other months as well.
Lawson said he’s been told other customers have had problems since the conversion to the new billing system, and that concerns him. He said while he has the money to pay five months worth of back utility bills, he worries about people who are trying to make ends meet every day.
“I worry about what a hardship you could put them in,” he said, adding he also is frustrated.
Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said he knows of only one customer who is experiencing this particular problem, but city staff is investigating to see if there are any others who have not been billed. Once customers — if any — are identified, they will be contacted and a palatable payment solution will be worked out so they can pay the bill without any undue stress. Dunham said in this situation, readings from the meter were not downloaded from the meter reading system to the new Munis Utility Billing system.
“Therefore, a bill has not been produced and mailed to him. Currently, the city’s system does not indicate he owes a bill,” Dunham said in a statement. “I anticipate this problem has occurred because of a human error during the process of turning on his water account. The city’s policy on errors like this is not to penalize the customer due to an error on the city’s part. The customer will be required to pay for the usage on his account, but there will be no penalties added to their account.”
Dunham said the city’s billing system is new for both customers and city staff, and problems that have occurred from the changeover from the old to new systems have ranged from getting multiple bills to being unable to access the self-service account and make payments.
“We are diligently working with each customer to solve each problem they have,” he said.