The City of Lawton has selected Jeffery Temple of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as its new director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
His tenure will begin Dec. 14.
Temple brings more than 20 years of combined experience in municipal, military and private sectors, city administrators said. As the parks and recreation director, he will oversee more than 60 employees in eight divisions, as well as multiple city facilities and sites.
“We are looking forward to Jeff joining our team during this exciting time,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn. “His experience, passion and ambition will help to continue driving our city forward.”
Temple also will take lead on continued coordination of the Master Parks Plan, currently underway and made possible with the passage of the 2020 PROPEL Capital Improvements Program. The document, once completed, will offer data, insight and recommendations for a long-term plan of advancement in regard to the area parks, recreational projects and departmental initiatives of Parks & Recreation, city administrators said.