The City of Lawton is working to clear roads and address concerns from the community after intense snowfall blanketed the city Sunday evening.
City offices remained closed Monday; however, critical personnel worked to carry out winter weather operations in the face of wind chills as low as -20 throughout the day.
Snowplows and seven city salt/sand trucks were busy attempting to clear major roadways, but street conditions remained hazardous and city officials recommended citizens stay off the roads if at all possible.
“The road conditions are still slick and extremely hazardous. Drivers should remain off of the roads entirely if at all possible. Major arterials are being tended to but this takes time and the salt/sand mix takes time to make an impact as well. If people do not need to absolutely be out, they should not be out,” said Tiffany Vrska, City of Lawton Community Relations Director.
Conditions should begin to improve as the salt and sand mixture begins to take effect on the packed snow. The City’s street division plans to remain in a 24-hour operation mode leading up to the next forecasted event this afternoon. Street Division employees have been running nonstop shifts since midnight on Sunday, Vrska said.
As of Monday afternoon, residential trash collection services were expected to continue and the Lawton landfill intended to remain open.
As temperatures plummeted overnight, many residents found themselves facing frozen water pipes. The City fielded over 100 calls on Sunday concerning frozen residential pipes, and by Monday afternoon 75 more calls had already come in, according to Vrska.
“There have been a couple calls about frozen meters. Public Utilities have responded, taken the meter out and de-thawed it and then put it back in. On Saturday there were a couple water main breaks but not many. They have since been repaired. When the ground unfreezes and temperatures change again at the end of the week, the ground will shift and breaks are likely at that time,” Vrska said.
With more snowfall expected today and into Wednesday, and temperatures forecasted to remain below freezing for the remainder of the week, the City will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly. The City is monitoring the daily webinars from the National Weather Service and continues to be “all-hands-on-deck”.
“It is challenging to battle against Mother Nature in any regard,” Vrska said. “Many do not realize that much of the impact of winter weather operations concerning streets and roads services are felt after the worst of the event has passed. For example, our crews were out clearing roads all day yesterday but as soon as they were cleared, snow would blow back into the same places, covering the ground completely. Evolving weather and the level of intensity of the event has everything to do with the effectiveness of our operations. We are asking the public to stay off of the roads entirely if possible.”
Citizens can go to The City of Lawton’s webpage lawtonok.gov/alerts/winter-weather-operations-city-lawton-february-2021 for the latest information.