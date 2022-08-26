The City of Lawton is adjusting its boating, fishing and hunting fees at city lakes, acknowledging the need for shorter-duration permits.
City Council members approved the adjustments this week, creating five-year and lifetime hunting, fishing and combination licenses. Approved changes also amend regulations for Lawton’s annual elk hunt, establish a three-day boating permit, and set regulations into code for canoes, kayaks and paddle boats.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said one of the drivers for the update to recreation codes and fees was the need for a five-year permit, suggested by Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris as a shorter-term option for those who don’t want a lifetime permit. James said the end result gives resident the option of an annual, five-year or lifetime permit for hunting, for fishing, or a combination of hunting/fishing license.
City staff also responded to user complaints by revising another provision, the one governing elk hunts.
The existing process creates a “drawing,” where hunters enter their names for a chance to hunt elk on areas around Lake Ellsworth and Lake Lawtonka. The annual drawing is held during a meeting of the Lakes and Land Commission (an advisory body to the City Council). James said there have been complaints that the same people get their names drawn every year, creating doubts about the “randomness of the drawing.”
Current code prohibits a hunter from entering the drawing the following year only if he/she is successful in harvesting an elk. The revision prohibits someone chosen for an elk hunt one year from entering his/her name for the next three years.
City code revisions also establish a three-day permit for boating, something James said is a response to complaints about a decision made to eliminate one-day permits. That decision left boaters with only the option of annual permits, something unsuitable for those visiting the lake from outside the area.
“We went back to three-day,” she said, of a new boating permit option that would allow weekend visitors to secure a permit for only the length of the weekend.
Revisions to boating codes also acknowledge vessels beyond traditional boats, including a definition for canoes (a light narrow boat with both ends sharp and propelled by paddling, which also includes kayaks); and for paddle boats (a boat less than 8 feet long designed to be propelled solely by human power through a belt, chain or gears). The definitions are important because requirements for boating permits are aimed at “vessels”; because the definition of vessels specifically excludes canoes and paddle boats, the operators of such water craft do not need permits to use city lakes.
The code also includes several provisions that relate specifically to canoes, kayaks and paddle boats:
• Such water craft may not be operated between sunset and sunrise.
• Vessels less than 12 feet long may be operated on city lakes, providing they meet all U.S. Coast Guard standards. Users in such vessels shall wear appropriate personal flotation devices at all times. Such water craft also may be operated in creeks, sloughs and channels, and within 100 yards of the shoreline of the main body of the lake, excluding the dam areas.
City code already prohibits any vessel within 100 yards of a dam structure. Vessels and water craft also are banned from Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park, Liberty Lake in Liberty Lake Park on Northwest Pershing Drive at Liberty Avenue; and lakes on the Municipal Golf Course and Skyline Addition.