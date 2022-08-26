Lake Ellsworth fisherman

Samuel Fleming takes advantage of the late summer weather as he casts a line into Lake Ellsworth on Thursday. The City Council has approved some changes in recreation fees related to city lakes, including the creation of a five-year and lifetime fishing permit, and a combination fishing/hunting permit.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The City of Lawton is adjusting its boating, fishing and hunting fees at city lakes, acknowledging the need for shorter-duration permits.

City Council members approved the adjustments this week, creating five-year and lifetime hunting, fishing and combination licenses. Approved changes also amend regulations for Lawton’s annual elk hunt, establish a three-day boating permit, and set regulations into code for canoes, kayaks and paddle boats.

