In a public service announcement this morning the City of Duncan advised residents that the city was entering emergency level water conservation measures. Residents were asked to limit water usage wherever possible.
A number of water line breaks, brought on by record low temperatures, have city crews stretched thin with repairs.
"Under normal conditions, repairing water main breaks can be a challenge. Under our current weather conditions, these repairs become much more challenging. Water main breaks are difficult to locate because of the snow on the ground and repairs are more complicated and are taking longer than usual," the announcement read.
City water crews worked overnight to increase production output to keep up with the demand. Increasing capacity to an additional 4 million gallons. The City asks residents that see a main break, water pooling or water running down the street to call 251-7790.