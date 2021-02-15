The City of Duncan is urging all of its industrial, commercial and residential customers to conserve as much energy and natural gas as possible over the next 48 hours in a conservation effort to mitigate the risk of possible outages.
The Southwest Power Pool, the Regional Transmission Operator for the city’s wholesale power supplier the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority and the entire state of Oklahoma, is recommending that load-serving utilities throughout the entire region, take conservation measures beginning at midnight Monday, February 15 and for the following 48 hours.
Everyone is encouraged to operate as conservatively as they can to mitigate the risk of worsening conditions.
Earlier today the Southern Power Pool issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 (EEA1). This alert means that all available generation resources are committed to meet load.
During this cold snap, hardly any renewables in the pool’s market can be utilized due to the freezing temperatures so the entire market is having to rely mainly on fossil fuel generating units to meet the increased demand.
Electricity customers can take the following steps to conserve energy and natural gas: set thermostats power lower than normal if health permits, postpone using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until the demand for electricity decreases and turn off electric lights and appliances that you do not need or are not using.