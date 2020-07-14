The City of Cache has joined the ranks of other small towns and communities across Oklahoma with the addition of the Blessing Box — a community cabinet filled with non-perishable food items, toiletries and baby items free of charge to anyone that needs the items.
The box is the brainchild of Cache resident Joe Chesko and Barbara Parks with the Cache Lions Club.
“In these times people sometimes have hardships and they might not be able to run to the grocery store,” said Chesko. “So, they can come by here and take what they need or if they have extra, they can leave some.”
Chesko and the Cache Lions Club were able to raise $700, which bought the supplies to build and paint the box as well as stock it with supplies.
The box was built by Philip Asher, a fireman with the Fort Sill Fire Department who constructed the box at no cost.
In keeping with the cabinet’s motto — “Take what you need and leave what you can,” — the box will be stocked in a “pay it forward fashion,” from those who use the box and from other community donations.
The box, which is located outside the Cache City Hall, 404 C Avenue, is accessible to all those in need, 24 hours a day, and donations can be dropped off at the Cache Fire Department or the Cache City Hall.