Joe Don Dunham has been named finance director for the City of Lawton, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said.
Dunham comes to the City of Lawton with 30 years of service in municipal government. He recently served as the city manager for the City of Guymon. Previous positions include city business manager for the City of Alva, city finance director for the City of Altus, and city treasurer/finance director for the City of Frederick.
Dunham holds a bachelor of business administration degree in management and a master of business administration degree in business management from Cameron University. In 1999, Dunham completed the Municipal Treasurer’s Institute certification program at Oklahoma State University.
Dunham served as past president of the Oklahoma Association of Public Treasurers and Oklahoma Municipal Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officials Association and chairman for the Oklahoma Treasurers Institute. He served as a director for the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada and the Mountain Park Master Conservancy District. Dunham was appointed by former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry to the Task Force on Municipal Finances representing communities under 50,000 population.
He is currently a member of the Oklahoma Municipal League Legislative Committee and continues to serve on its Liaison Board as one of its founding members.
“I’m excited to accept the position as finance director for the City of Lawton,” Dunham said. “Having grown up in Frederick and attending Cameron University, it’s like coming home. I am more than thrilled for this opportunity to serve the Lawton community and its citizens in this position.”
As finance director, Dunham will oversee the finance administration, financial services and utility services divisions. He began his new position Jan. 10.