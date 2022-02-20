Construction could begin this month on a project to improve drainage near the new Lawton Public Safety Center on Larrance Street.
City Council members have approved a contract with MTZ Construction Inc. to handle the work, one of three major projects ready to get under way via funding from the city's Capital Improvements Program. The council also approved proposals to designate two other construction firms as construction managers at risk, meaning they will be in charge of the subcontractors who will work on the McMahon Memorial Auditorium and Lawton City Hall renovations.
MTZ Construction, Lawton, will tackle a project lingering from the $34.5 million construction project that built a new public safety center south of East Gore Boulevard, between Larrance and Railroad streets.
The drainage project will focus on flooding problems evident at the Larrance and Southeast B Avenue intersection, the southern edge of the public safety center. City Engineer Joseph Painter said the contractor received its notice to proceed Feb. 14 for a project that will build storm drains, concrete pavement, ditch grading and surface restoration on the east side of Larrance between Southeast B and Southeast D avenues. MTZ Construction has a 90-day construction time (weather permitting) on the $525,978.50 project.
Painter said city administrators also will begin negotiating contracts with CDBL Inc., Lawton, and CMSWillowbrook, Chickasha, after the council agreed last week with staff recommendations to designate the two as construction managers at risk for the McMahon Memorial Auditorium and Lawton City Hall renovation projects. City engineers recommended the two firms after reviewing qualifications from firms who submitted to lead the projects. Painter said negotiated contracts will be brought back to the council for final approval when they are completed, which he expects to happen at the Feb. 22 council meeting. Work is expected to begin later this year.
The McMahon Auditorium work is a continuation of upgrades already started on the structure funded by the McMahon Foundation and lauded as a state-of-the-art facility when it opened in 1954. Last summer, the council directed C.H. Guernsey & Co to do the architectural designs planned for the auditorium, to include upgrading the air conditioning system and making the building accessible to those with limited mobility.
CDBL will oversee a project designated as Phase I, which will include renovations to 13,500 square feet of the existing auditorium and lobby space, along with construction of 4,800 square feet on the east side of the building that will include elevator access to the balcony. Other specific work includes expanding the women's restroom on the first floor, updating the mezzanine level women's restroom, and adding a unisex bathroom.
Arts and Humanities Administrator Jason Poudrier said the upgrades are important to ensure the auditorium remains a showpiece.
Construction is estimated at $4.5 million and is expected to last 16 months.
The work that CMSWillowbrook will oversee has been planned since city offices moved from the old Wayne Gilley City Hall into the former Lawton High/Central Junior High in 2010. At the time, three of the old school's six floors — two in the south wing, one in the north — were renovated for city government offices, with plans to complete renovations on the two remaining floors in the north wing and top floor of the south wing when funding became available.
That happened with passage of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, with some of those plans including moving all remaining city offices in the City Hall Annex into Lawton City Hall, then tearing down the deteriorating annex.
CMSWillowbrook will oversee what is projected to be a $5.756 million project that will renovate 27,000 square feet of existing space, with work ranging from demolition and framing to plumbing and electrical. Renovations also will be done to existing office space. The project is expected to last almost two years.