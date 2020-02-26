The Electronics Division of the City of Lawton may be testing storm sirens today, Feb. 26, between 1 and 3 p.m. at 66th and Compass and 1405 NW 82nd.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family and friends seek answers to LCF inmate's Feb. 13 death
- Fire at Long John Silvers
- Surprise visitor startles woman who'd given him a ride a day prior
- Man accused of stealing copper
- Broyles to challenge Inhofe for Senate seat
- Two killed in Friday afternoon shooting on Lawton's southwest side
- Stephens County now officially a "2nd Amendment Sanctuary County" for gun owners
- Man, woman identified as victims of Friday's double-shooting
- City looking at setting priorities now that voters have approved the new CIP
- Kiowa Tribe charters historic state Indian college