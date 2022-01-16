The City of Lawton is proceeding with plans to turn “trash gas” into cash.
City Council members approved an agreement with Comanche Renewables LLC last week that allows the firm to proceed with plans to convert methane gas created by decomposing organic matter in the city landfill into gas that could be injected into the region’s natural gas distribution system. The benefit to the City of Lawton: Comanche Renewables would build and maintain the system; Lawton will provide the landfill setting and collect half of the royalties.
Landfill now burns the gas
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said the city landfill now burns the gas, under a $1.57 million project funded through the 2005 Capital Improvements Program to tackle the methane generated by the landfill. That CIP project built a system with underground wells to collect and contain the methane, along with a flare system to burn it. The result reduces the impact from what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies as a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide.
Wolcott said the methane is a byproduct of the decomposition of solid wastes, primary organic wastes such as food, grass clippings and other vegetation, and the EPA has gotten stricter over the years about landfills that release methane into the atmosphere.
How the City of Lawton earns money
The City of Lawton earns money from the system by selling the gas for carbon credits, allowing companies who need gas reduction credit with the EPA to gain it by buying the credit from Lawton from what the city is doing. The city earns an average of $30,000 a year from selling those credits. The problem: that doesn’t cover the city’s cost for operating and maintaining the collection system, Wolcott said, estimating operations cost Lawton $60,000 to $70,000 a year.
“It’s not something that pays for itself,” he said.
How much Lawton could earn
What would is converting the system to one that cleans the methane, allowing it to be injected into natural gas lines. Wolcott said based on the price of natural gas, Lawton could earn $300,000 to $400,000 a year from selling the landfill methane.
“We increase our revenue by 10 times,” he said, adding the gas also would benefit natural gas customers, something it isn’t doing now.
Wolcott said Comanche Renewables would install the equipment need to clean the methane, turning it into pipeline quality gas that could be injected into CenterPoint Energy’s existing natural gas distribution system.
“They’re actually producing a fuel that can be utilized,” Wolcott said, of Comanche Renewables’ work.
It’s not a new idea for city leaders. It was one of four proposed uses for the methane that the city explored in 2011 when officials decided to install a methane collection system in advance of EPA mandates. The idea tentatively explored — but not pursued — was making the gas available for tenants in the west industrial park.
The plan has multiple benefits for Lawton, starting with the fact Comanche Renewables would install the collection cleaning and transportation system at its own cost. Lawton will receive half the revenues generated by the sale of that gas, without putting in any capital outlay, operations or maintenance costs.
“As the owner of the landfill, we will receive those royalties. It’s an easy way for us to increase revenue,” Wolcott said.
The cost of the project makes it a better deal for Lawton to contract with a private firm.
“This company will end up spending $18 million to get the project underway, and top of that, continual operating costs and staffing. Just with staffing alone, the city has a very difficult time getting staff for general operations,” he said, of a staff with high technical skills.
The firm has estimated an 18-month timeline for the project, to include right of way acquisition, Wolcott said, adding city officials are confident the firm will make the system work. Lawton has the option of continuing to use the flare system and selling the gas for carbon credits, if it can receive a second 10-year designation (its existing permission expires in 2023). But, while the price of carbon credits could increase, Wolcott said the price of natural gas is more reliable.
While Lawton’s landfill doesn’t yet meet federal mandates for collection and disposal of methane, city leaders wanted to get ahead of the directive they know is coming.
“The EPA, at some point, will mandate gas collection systems, landfills being one of the largest producers of methane,” Wolcott said.