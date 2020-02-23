Lawton voters agreed Feb. 11 to extend two existing sales tax programs and create the new 2020 Capital Improvements Program. Now what?
“What” is setting priorities for that funding, a process that is expected to take several months to complete, said City Manager Michael Cleghorn. While some projects already are coming to the forefront, the “setting priorities” process also will go hand-in-hand with the 2020-2021 budget process that Cleghorn and his department heads already have started in anticipation of the budget year that begins July 1.
“There’s a lot of planning,” said Cleghorn, explaining the CIP is a complicated process and that means a lot of planning to set priorities and determine how those priorities will be accomplished through what is expected to be $23 million a year in sales tax revenue.
That revenue will be generated by the 2.125 percent sales tax that is combined value of the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and 2016 Capital Improvements Programs that will be formally replaced with the new CIP, effective April 1.
The initial plan: city administrators will discuss priorities and take their recommendations to the City Council, which will make the final decision on the exact priorities. Cleghorn said he expects administrators to be ready to make their recommendations in 90 to 100 days.
But, Cleghorn said the CIP, its projects and its funding also will tie directly into the annual budget process.
“The CIP is part of the funding that is available,” he said, of revenues that fund the work by city departments.
Some of that funding already is being assigned.
Cleghorn said next year’s budget will include $200,000 to craft a parks master plan. City administrators said earlier this year that master plan must be completed before they make any decisions about parks and recreation-related funding. The estimated cost for that plan — based on preliminary discussions with firms — is $100,000 to $250,000, which city officials said is a small part of the $18 million designated for parks and recreation projects, including up to $8 million for an indoor youth sports complex.
Because city staff already has done some preliminary work, it will proceed with Requests for Qualifications from consulting firms. Cleghorn expects that process to take at least a year, so that CIP project isn’t anything that will be done immediately.
Council members also will be fielding a request from the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) Tuesday for $2.5 million for a project to purchase and renovate the old Fairmont Creamery into a tech park, funding that would come from the economic development category in the new and existing CIPs.
But, all CIP expenditures still come back to the planning process because planning will set priorities, said Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley.
Setting priorities means determining the order in which projects will be pursued, Hadley said. That doesn’t mean priorities won’t change in the coming years, Cleghorn said, adding that the CIP won’t end until Dec. 31, 2034.
City officials have noted the broad definitions of the categories within the new CIP, a deliberate decision that gives city administrators and the council the flexibility to meet city needs. Cleghorn said he already is making some assumptions as he and department heads put together the 2020-2021 budget.
He anticipates spending $3.250 million from the new CIP in next year’s budget, then an average of $21.150 million in years thereafter. Some of that includes the one-half percent indefinite portion of the tax (meaning, it won’t expire when the rest of the tax does in 2034). An ordinance defining the CIP designates that one-half percent to three specific categories: salaries/equipment for police and fire; water and sewer line upgrades; and a $250,000 annual allocation to the city’s emergency fund.
There are some projects that seem to be easy decisions for priority status that also will fit into the day-to-day activities of city government. For example, streets are always a priority and the new CIP, unlike past ones, has funding for maintenance. Some projects in the new CIP already are under way with “old” funding: for example, the 2016 CIP has funding for D&D, the city’s abbreviation for a program to identify and remove dilapidated structures.
All will be considered for priorities.
“It’s a lot more complicated than it seems,” Cleghorn said of spending CIP dollars, explaining the need to look at priorities and cover projects in a timely manner over the course of the CIP’S life.
It also means working with entities outside city government.
The CIP allocates $29 million for industrial development, and city officials have said they expect the LEDC to take the lead role in those expenditures. LEDC members already are talking about upgrades to the west Lawton industrial park sites, to include acquisition of additional land, and focusing attention on prospects that will bring jobs to Lawton.
Cleghorn and Hadley said those officials will get funding from the CIP in the same manner they would receive money in the 2016 program: bring their proposal to the council for discussion and approval.
“The council has to authorize expenditures, as supported by the LEDC,” Cleghorn said.
And, the community-based group that suggested the indoor youth sports complex also must come to the council with its funding request. City administrators said the “up to” $8 million included under parks and recreation is a place holder while supporters raise private funding.
While some projects will be delayed because design plans are needed, some projects could begin immediately because they already are under way through other funding sources. Hadley pointed to the council’s priority D&D program, explaining $3.75 million in the new CIP will allow more properties to be cleared (Cleghorn has set a goal of 120 properties a year). Hadley said that doesn’t mean D&D is a priority — but it could be.
Some things can be done without a designation of funds. For example, Mayor Booker has said he is ready to put together his Blue Ribbon Committee, whose members will set the projects/programs that will be funded for at-risk youth with $6 million designated in the CIP. Those expenditures will require council approval, just as economic developments projects will.
Cleghorn said city officials can start looking at new projects now, even through the new CIP doesn’t technically start until April 1, because the 2015, 2016 and 2020 sales tax programs are linked.
“They’re all part of the same program,” he said.
Cleghorn said one of the advantages of planning is that his departments will know how CIP funding will fit into their budgets, because funding will be identified for years to come.
“We’re able to look at the future,” he said.