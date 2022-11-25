City looking at idea of selling land near Ellsworth

Story Highlights

THE ISSUE: The Lawton City Council is mulling options on converting more than 92 acres on the west side of Lake Ellsworth into recreational use or selling it to an adjacent property owner.

THE PROBLEM: Federal and state guidelines have said land within the lake's 660-foot maximum high water line should be held by the city so access can be strictly controlled, to protect the lake's status as a water supply.

WHAT'S NEXT: City administrators are waiting for a determination on what can be done with the land, based on an opinion from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

City Council members still are weighing their options on a proposal that could convert more than 92 acres of land near Lake Ellsworth to either private ownership or city recreation.

The decision — which must be balanced with federal and state restrictions about what can be done with land near drinking water supplies — could mean selling the property for $25,000 an acre, or converting it to recreational use.

Recommended for you