City looking at idea of selling land near Ellsworth

City Council members still are weighing their options on a proposal that could convert more than 92 acres of land near Lake Ellsworth to either private ownership or city recreation.
The decision — which must be balanced with federal and state restrictions about what can be done with land near drinking water supplies — could mean selling the property for $25,000 an acre, or converting it to recreational use.
City of Lawton officials were approached earlier this year by an adjacent property owner about buying 92.5 acres of city-owned land on the west side of Ellsworth. Council members directed city staff in August to obtain an appraisal on the property and an opinion on the land’s permitted use from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office. The request isn’t a straight-forward matter of selling or developing the land because of its proximity to Lake Ellsworth, one of the key components of Lawton’s drinking water supply. Chandler Creek, Ellsworth’s third largest tributary, also runs through the tract.
Federal and state guidelines have said land within the lake’s 660-foot maximum high water line should be held by the city so access can be strictly controlled, to protect the lake’s status as a water supply. It’s the reason, for example, that those who lease city property cannot graze cattle on land that abuts a lake’s shoreline.
There is another issue at play: a lakes master plan being crafted by Halff Associates has identified the tract as a potential recreation area, and city administrators have asked the council to delay any action until that master plan is completed. That delay was part of the discussion council members had with city administrators Tuesday as they asked exactly when the property appraisal would be done and when the lakes master plan would be ready for presentation.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said while a commercial appraisal has not been done, the city has discussed the issue with an agricultural land expert who estimated the land could be valued at $25,000 to $40,000 per acre, because the tract is more than “agricultural land.” Burk said the land’s value is based on its proximity to a large lake, water quality and the proximity of a highway.
Burk said the appraisal expert said the area presented by the lake is rare in southwest Oklahoma, especially on a lake of Ellsworth’s size. But, “maintaining water quality also is important,” he said, adding additional value would be based on the fact development cannot degrade water quality.
The expert’s estimate, which has not been confirmed by a commercial appraisal, compared the land value to that offered near Lake Texoma, meaning a potential value of $25,000 to $40,000 per acre. Burk said city staff expects a market appraisal to be done in January to find a final figure.
“This is a preliminary report,” he said, of data presented Tuesday.
City administrators also are waiting for a determination on what can be done with the land, based on an opinion from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office. City Attorney John Ratliff said that is something that would occur after he talked to the solicitor general this week.
The City of Lawton purchased the tract in three takings in 1956, 1958 and 1960. The last two deeds specifically mention “municipal water supply” Ratliff said, saying that appears to mean state statues apply (that is the question to be answered by the Attorney General’s Office).
That question is important because it could mean strict requirements on what can be done with the property, to include control of any construction of structures. City officials have said those protective requirements are the reason a previous council rejected another purchase request, after accepting the argument it is easier to maintain control of what is placed there if the city owns the land.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who is among those who wants the proposal explored, said restrictions could be placed on the deed.