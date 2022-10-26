City of Lawton staff is looking at the West Gore Boulevard median as the location for a new mass transit transfer center.
LATS General Manager Ryan Landers introduced the proposal Tuesday to members of the City Transit Trust (a function of the City Council), saying the idea will be outlined for the public at a Dec. 6 public meeting before Hendrickson Transportation Group comes back to the transit trust for permission to craft conceptual designs.
The short version: LATS’ first indoor transit center could be placed in the Gore Boulevard median (the land between the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes) between Northwest 3rd and Northwest 6th streets. Landers said those three blocks actually provide more land than is available in the site city and LATS officials had been exploring: Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues.
The site also is located within an easy walk of several amenities that bus riders would enjoy, including the Lawton Farmers Market at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard, and Lawton Public Library, one block farther south.
Those nearby sites are one of the arguments supporting the location, Landers said. There are others, including one tied to cost.
“The land is 100 percent owned by the City of Lawton,” he said, adding that using the Railroad Street site would mean purchasing some private land.
Landers said LATS officials have envisioned the site as similar in appearance to the Lawton Public Safety Center, and running east and west on the median.
There also is a vision of making the center an attraction: schematics show an archway and an elevated pedestrian walkway at Southwest 4th Street, allowing riders easy access across Gore Boulevard. Landers said the net effect would be a “grand entrance to Lawton” while also giving it a multi-use building that could provide space for lease to other entities.
Landers said plans are to keep the maintenance/storage/administrative facility on Railroad Street at Southwest D Avenue, land also owned by the City of Lawton. It would be there that electric buses — an idea LATS is exploring — would be charged.
Plans for electric buses could mean more federal dollars to Lawton, Landers, said adding the government has “a lot of dollars for zero emissions” vehicles.
“We’re working on our zero emissions study now,” he said, of documentation the city must have before it could seek federal transportation dollars.
Transit trust members were careful to say Tuesday’s actions were limited because of how the agenda was worded (they couldn’t take action accepting the idea, Mayor Stan Booker said). Landers said the plan is to formally outline the concept for residents Dec. 6, then use that information to bring a recommendation to the City Transit Trust.
Trustees did direct city staff to ensure work already being done on traffic flows in the city includes a traffic count of this section of Gore Boulevard.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said traffic flow is an important issue, explaining Gore Boulevard traffic into East Lawton already is a problem because of numerous traffic signal lights. Landers said while buses may slow down traffic on Gore Boulevard, they will be less disruptive at that location than they would be on Railroad Street.
Burk also said he has received numerous calls from constituents asking about removing the signal light at Northwest 4th Street, which is where the pedestrian bridge would be built under this plan.
“That would help traffic flow on Gore,” Burk said.