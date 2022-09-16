City of Lawton officials want to explain their plans for closing some of Lawton's 74 public parks.

The City of Lawton and City Council members will hold a series of meetings, beginning next week, designed to explain park closure plans in specific areas of Lawton to the residents of those wards, and to solicit input  The first session is set for Thursday with residents of Ward 1, with additional meetings planned for specific wards for every Thursday in October. All five meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and D.

Recommended for you