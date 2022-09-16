City of Lawton officials want to explain their plans for closing some of Lawton's 74 public parks.
The City of Lawton and City Council members will hold a series of meetings, beginning next week, designed to explain park closure plans in specific areas of Lawton to the residents of those wards, and to solicit input The first session is set for Thursday with residents of Ward 1, with additional meetings planned for specific wards for every Thursday in October. All five meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and D.
The meetings date back to a parks master plan accepted by the council earlier this year after being crafted by Halff Associates. Called the Lawton Parks, Sports & Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan, the document is an analysis of city-related recreation and recommendations on what Lawton leaders should do to enhance facilities and activities while improving maintenance and operations.
Among Halff's recommendations: Lawton should divest itself of at least 80 acres of the 700 acres of parks-related space, so it can better focus resources. It's not a new idea; the city has been selling some park space in recent years, focusing on tracts that carry a parks designation but are severely underutilized or not used for recreation at all. Halff said there are other spaces that should be withdrawn from the parks inventory, a list it created after rating all city park space based on things such as amenities, use and maintenance.
While the master plan includes a list of the 23 parks (totaling 85.9 acres) with the lowest ranking that should be considered for "repurposing," council members have been careful to say no decisions have been made, beyond those already made by the council before the master plan was set into place. Earlier this year, council members say they agree with the divesting concept, but want input about exactly which parks/green spaces will be closed because some don't agree with the results of Halff's analysis.
Many council members can point to specific parks that should be included. Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, who will meet with constituents next week, has said Harold Park is so isolated she doesn't feel safe letting her grandchildren play there, while Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris said a park in the Turtle Creek Addition is "basically a drainage ditch" with severely damaged playground equipment.
But Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said while there are several parks in his ward along Southwest I Avenue that are in poor shape, they still are heavily used by people in adjacent neighborhoods. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said one of his parks that appears on the Tier III list is heavily used seasonally by sports teams.
Council members also must weigh what can be done with the park space once the city no longer wants it. City Attorney John Ratliff has said some parks come with deed restrictions, meaning the space was dedicated specifically for parks and reverts back to the owners/heirs if used for any other purpose. Halff Project Manager Nate Clair said Lawton has three broad options for repurposing park space: sell the space to someone for development; designate the space to the neighborhood or homeowners association for upkeep; or remove amenities and let it return to green space.